Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that are great choices for both a quick stop along the way, as well as for a longer vacation if you happen to have more time on your hands. Are you curious to see if your favourite places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Columbia, SC
Columbia is a beautiful city full of history and culture. Columbia was established in 1786 after State Senator John Lewis Gervais introduced the bill to the General Assembly. Columbia is the capital and largest city in South Carolina, with a population of 134,057 as of 2020. The city serves as...
coladaily.com
New food alert: Four foods being featured at this year's SC State Fair
Visitors across the Midlands flooded the 153rd South Carolina State Fair over the weekend to enjoy the games, thrilling amusement park rides, and prize-winning animals and of course, the food. If you have not made it out to the South Carolina State Fair, be prepared to taste new fried food...
coladaily.com
Cambria Hotel celebrates grand opening with $5K donation to UofSC
Cambria Hotel celebrated the grand opening of its new Columbia location, marking the 60th property in the nation and 7th in South Carolina. Columbia’s new four-story, 144-room hotel is located in the Vista, the city’s premier arts and entertainment district. The grand opening took place Oct. 12 and...
Free compost giveaway Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may be a nip in the air, but there's always work to be done in the garden. Whether you are amending a winter garden or prepping and area for the spring, the City of Columbia has what you need -- for free -- to help make your garden grow better.
greenville.com
South Carolina Shellfish Harvest Season Opens
Following Hurricane Ian, the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control has opened most shellfish beds in the state. Some remain closed due to excessive rain and high bacterial levels. The recreational shellfish season will remain open through May 15, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season. In...
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In South Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in South Carolina.
Forest Acres approves purchase of part of Richland Mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Possible new development at the Richland Mall in Forest Acres might be making progress soon. Forest Acres City Council voted a plan on Tuesday to approve the partial purchase of the mall. "I think we've got a plan for this concrete dinosaur that's been plaguing our...
coladaily.com
Call for artists for Cottontown Art Crawl 2023
Cottontown historic neighborhood in downtown Columbia is preparing to host its fifth annual art crawl, and is searing for artists to participate. Each year the neighborhood committee welcomes scores of artists and thousands of visitors to the event. The 2023 art crawl will take place March 11 from 10 a.m....
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
WJCL
2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Did you recently buy a Mega Millions ticket in the Lowcountry?. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, two tickets valued at $10,000 each were sold last week: one in Ridgeland and one in Charleston. A ticket sold at the Morrills...
columbiabusinessreport.com
New restaurant coming to former Yesterdays site in Five Points
The former site of the iconic Yesterdays Restaurant and Tavern in Five Points will soon have a new tenant. The building at the corner of Devine and Harden streets will be the new home of Ruby Sunshine, a New Orleans-based chain that specializes in brunch and has locations throughout the Southeast, including Charleston.
abccolumbia.com
Rock Hall of Famers Journey coming to Columbia
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Monday officials with the Colonial Life Arena announced legendary rock group Journey will return to Columbia with special guest Toto. Tickets go on sale Friday for the February 10th concert. Journey is best know for its rock anthem, “Don’t Stop Believin'” and hits like “Wheel in the...
Columbia hires two new people to lead efforts to help the homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has picked Kameisha Heppard to become the city's first Director of Homeless Services, a newly created role to coordinate efforts for the city's unhoused. Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson announced the hire at a meeting of the city council Tuesday afternoon. "Thank...
WLTX.com
"The meal was amazing": Sharing God's Love BBQ fundraiser in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Lexington County residents gathered together Tuesday to eat BBQ for a good cause, Sharing God's Love, a non-profit in Irmo. This fundraiser is really giving them a leg up. BBQ, baked beans and hushpuppies were just a few of the lunch items at this seven year tradition fundraiser.
The City of Camden is remembering a local Bishop and planning to engrave his memory forever
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden community is mourning the loss of Bishop Thomas C. Bell, who passed away on September 27th. "A lover of God first and foremost, and a lover of people," is how Pamela Jones, described Bishop Bell. Jones worked alongside Bell since 1996 and says the...
Town of Lexington looking to increase off-duty pay for officers working events
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington Police Department is looking for solutions when it comes to off-duty officers assisting with local events. Areas surrounding the Town of Lexington are paying officers anywhere from $40 to $50 for off-duty help at special events. Now, the town is hoping to pay its officers more in order to better serve the community at these times.
