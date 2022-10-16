ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that are great choices for both a quick stop along the way, as well as for a longer vacation if you happen to have more time on your hands. Are you curious to see if your favourite places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
COLUMBIA, SC
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Columbia, SC

Columbia is a beautiful city full of history and culture. Columbia was established in 1786 after State Senator John Lewis Gervais introduced the bill to the General Assembly. Columbia is the capital and largest city in South Carolina, with a population of 134,057 as of 2020. The city serves as...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

New food alert: Four foods being featured at this year's SC State Fair

Visitors across the Midlands flooded the 153rd South Carolina State Fair over the weekend to enjoy the games, thrilling amusement park rides, and prize-winning animals and of course, the food. If you have not made it out to the South Carolina State Fair, be prepared to taste new fried food...
coladaily.com

Cambria Hotel celebrates grand opening with $5K donation to UofSC

Cambria Hotel celebrated the grand opening of its new Columbia location, marking the 60th property in the nation and 7th in South Carolina. Columbia’s new four-story, 144-room hotel is located in the Vista, the city’s premier arts and entertainment district. The grand opening took place Oct. 12 and...
COLUMBIA, SC
greenville.com

South Carolina Shellfish Harvest Season Opens

Following Hurricane Ian, the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control has opened most shellfish beds in the state. Some remain closed due to excessive rain and high bacterial levels. The recreational shellfish season will remain open through May 15, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season. In...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
coladaily.com

Call for artists for Cottontown Art Crawl 2023

Cottontown historic neighborhood in downtown Columbia is preparing to host its fifth annual art crawl, and is searing for artists to participate. Each year the neighborhood committee welcomes scores of artists and thousands of visitors to the event. The 2023 art crawl will take place March 11 from 10 a.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New restaurant coming to former Yesterdays site in Five Points

The former site of the iconic Yesterdays Restaurant and Tavern in Five Points will soon have a new tenant. The building at the corner of Devine and Harden streets will be the new home of Ruby Sunshine, a New Orleans-based chain that specializes in brunch and has locations throughout the Southeast, including Charleston.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Rock Hall of Famers Journey coming to Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Monday officials with the Colonial Life Arena announced legendary rock group Journey will return to Columbia with special guest Toto. Tickets go on sale Friday for the February 10th concert. Journey is best know for its rock anthem, “Don’t Stop Believin'” and hits like “Wheel in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Town of Lexington looking to increase off-duty pay for officers working events

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington Police Department is looking for solutions when it comes to off-duty officers assisting with local events. Areas surrounding the Town of Lexington are paying officers anywhere from $40 to $50 for off-duty help at special events. Now, the town is hoping to pay its officers more in order to better serve the community at these times.
LEXINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy