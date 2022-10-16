ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labelle, FL

Florida Weekly

The show … goes on

IN “THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE Show Business,” the lyrics name a number of things that might happen to disrupt a performance, but insists, “Let’s go on with the show.”. But one thing it doesn’t name is a hurricane like the one that tore through Southwest...
FORT MYERS, FL
rock929rocks.com

Volunteers Played a Piano That Washed Up After Hurricane Ian

This was a fun moment in the middle of a literal disaster: Volunteers near Fort Myers were cleaning up last week after Hurricane Ian, and found a piano that got carried away from someone’s house by floodwaters. It was still playable, so two of them took a break to...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian’s impact on Edison and Ford Winter Estates

There’s so much history in the Southwest Florida community, including the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. WINK News checked the area to see how it handled Hurricane Ian. According to residents in the area, the most they lost were trees. Luckily enough, the historic landmark sits high enough that it wasn’t affected by the storm.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

12 families surprised with new RVs after losing their homes

Twelve families were surprised with new RVs after losing everything in the storm. Those 12 families thought they were just getting some free barbeque on Fort Myers Beach but instead, they got an RV. Debra and Billy Cole were the first people that were surprised today. This was all made...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Florida (with Map & Photos)

Fort Myers is an alternative subject to the hustle and bustle and the bling Miami of Florida. Fort Myers is on the Caloosahatchee River and has no notable beaches, but some of the best in America are on Sanibel Island, 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Fort Myers, plus a toll bridge.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Peace River Elementary opening up its doors to help parents, students

Many schools are reopening across Southwest Florida, while others are cleaning up the damage that Hurricane Ian left behind. Peace River Elementary School is opening up its doors early to help parents. Social Worker Kelly Howarth is there to help the children navigate the disaster. It isn’t what Howarth’s days...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief

The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How the SWFL tourism season might take a hit after Ian

One of the big driving forces behind Southwest Florida’s economy is the season, which is rapidly approaching. Many destination cities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian making life a bit different lately in Southwest Florida. Paul Beirnes is the executive director of the Everglades Convention Visitors Bureau in Naples...
NAPLES, FL
erienewsnow.com

Man Stays on Boat During Hurricane Ian, Shares Experience

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. We’ve seen the footage of the storm and the devastation it left behind, but one man rode out the storm on his boat. He shared videos of his experience during the storm. “It was pretty intense,”...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Students ready to return to school in Lee County

The School District of Lee County announced that 13 schools would open on Monday, and one parent says their kids are ready to go back. Jessica Wood’s kids go to Gateway Elementary. She has been distributing supplies to families impacted by Hurricane Ian, and her kids have also been a big part of that.
LEE COUNTY, FL
