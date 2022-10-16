Read full article on original website
The show … goes on
IN “THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE Show Business,” the lyrics name a number of things that might happen to disrupt a performance, but insists, “Let’s go on with the show.”. But one thing it doesn’t name is a hurricane like the one that tore through Southwest...
rock929rocks.com
Volunteers Played a Piano That Washed Up After Hurricane Ian
This was a fun moment in the middle of a literal disaster: Volunteers near Fort Myers were cleaning up last week after Hurricane Ian, and found a piano that got carried away from someone’s house by floodwaters. It was still playable, so two of them took a break to...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Ian’s impact on Edison and Ford Winter Estates
There’s so much history in the Southwest Florida community, including the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. WINK News checked the area to see how it handled Hurricane Ian. According to residents in the area, the most they lost were trees. Luckily enough, the historic landmark sits high enough that it wasn’t affected by the storm.
WINKNEWS.com
12 families surprised with new RVs after losing their homes
Twelve families were surprised with new RVs after losing everything in the storm. Those 12 families thought they were just getting some free barbeque on Fort Myers Beach but instead, they got an RV. Debra and Billy Cole were the first people that were surprised today. This was all made...
tourcounsel.com
Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Fort Myers is an alternative subject to the hustle and bustle and the bling Miami of Florida. Fort Myers is on the Caloosahatchee River and has no notable beaches, but some of the best in America are on Sanibel Island, 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Fort Myers, plus a toll bridge.
WINKNEWS.com
Peace River Elementary opening up its doors to help parents, students
Many schools are reopening across Southwest Florida, while others are cleaning up the damage that Hurricane Ian left behind. Peace River Elementary School is opening up its doors early to help parents. Social Worker Kelly Howarth is there to help the children navigate the disaster. It isn’t what Howarth’s days...
‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God’: Florida firefighters rescue sobbing woman with foot stuck in massage chair
A video shows firefighters come to the rescue of a woman who got stuck in an electric massage chair in Naples.
‘We are not alone’: Thousands of Samaritan’s Purse volunteers work to help people impacted by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After nearly three weeks, families and various construction crews are still cleaning up after Hurricane Ian swept through southwest Florida last month. Several charity groups have been on the ground helping out homeowners, including Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian Evangelical and Aid organization based out of...
WINKNEWS.com
Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief
The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
wnynewsnow.com
Family Hid in Attic for 14 Hours During Hurricane Ian, Evacuated by Small Boat
FORT MYERS, FL – Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew spoke with a family who hid in their attic for 14 hours during the storm. They watched the water rise almost too close. “This is my SOS if I get washed away to sea, almost...
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples continues to struggle with flooding after Hurricane Ian
With cleanup and recovery from Hurricane Ian in full force, The City of Naples is dealing with more flooding. The city’s stormwater system is having trouble keeping up with rainwater, so now there are talks to fix the issue, but could be a long process. There’s a lot of...
businessobserverfl.com
Couple uses poultry power to quickly grow SWFL eatery franchise territory
When Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace stopped to eat at a Tampa-area Chicken Salad Chick several years ago, they didn’t know they’d be discovering their next business venture. Potesta was pregnant with their first child, and they saw the restaurant driving home from a doctor’s appointment. But...
WINKNEWS.com
How the SWFL tourism season might take a hit after Ian
One of the big driving forces behind Southwest Florida’s economy is the season, which is rapidly approaching. Many destination cities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian making life a bit different lately in Southwest Florida. Paul Beirnes is the executive director of the Everglades Convention Visitors Bureau in Naples...
erienewsnow.com
Man Stays on Boat During Hurricane Ian, Shares Experience
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. We’ve seen the footage of the storm and the devastation it left behind, but one man rode out the storm on his boat. He shared videos of his experience during the storm. “It was pretty intense,”...
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
Tomorrow is the last day to apply for Disaster-SNAP
Sunday is the final day for Lee County residents to register and complete an interview to participate in the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Florida Bald Eagles Rebuild Nest Once Again in Wake of Hurricane Ian
A pair of bald eagles in Florida named Harriet and M15 have nearly rebuilt their nest after it was destroyed by hurricane Ian. The birds have reportedly lived through several hurricanes during their lives in North Fort Myers. So they were prepared for the inevitable. The day before the storm hit land on Sept. 28, they evacuated their home, just like so many other residents.
Split-access plan in Fort Myers Beach hopes to speed recovery
A new access plan for Fort Myers Beach is put in place to help speed recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Students ready to return to school in Lee County
The School District of Lee County announced that 13 schools would open on Monday, and one parent says their kids are ready to go back. Jessica Wood’s kids go to Gateway Elementary. She has been distributing supplies to families impacted by Hurricane Ian, and her kids have also been a big part of that.
