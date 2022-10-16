Read full article on original website
Annie Durand
2d ago
DeSantis is not against women's rights he just doesn't believe that you should just terminate a pregnancy because you don't want it that's why they contraceptives
jitneybooks.com
Crist! Florida Has Two Republicans Running for Governor Again?
Like many of us I stopped paying attention to politics sometime around when Donald Trump got kicked off Twitter. The good guys, or rather the not as bad guys, won. Our country was fixed. Racism and COVID could now be cured and we could all sing Kumbaya every hour on the hour.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach State College students react to Florida's U.S. Senate debate
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach State College officials hosted a watch party for Florida’s U.S. Senate debate on campus Tuesday. Afterward, some students told WPBF 25 News that watching the discussion between Rep. Val Demings and Sen. Marco Rubio has influenced them in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
wufe967.com
DeSantis' office blasts media claims that voter assistance is political: 'The distinction is clear'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office fired back against media accusations that his recent ease of voting restrictions in the three counties hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian was due to the fact that these areas lean Republican. DeSantis announced an emergency executive order on Thursday that expanded mail-in ballot...
floridianpress.com
How Large Will Ron DeSantis's Margin of Victory be Over Charlie Crist?
With less than 3 weeks to go until the 2022 midterm elections, talk around both Republican and Democratic political circles is not whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will defeat Charlie Crist, but by how much of margin will he defeat Florida’s most prolific political campaign, Charlie Crist. The most recent...
Ron DeSantis Announces $200 Million to 1,400 Schools Across Florida
In North Port on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democratic Challenger Charlie Crist Clash On Education Issues
Education issues such as parental rights, school boards and teachers unions have become a key battleground in the race between Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist. DeSantis, who is widely considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has drawn national attention because of
MSNBC
New legal challenges to Florida's abortion law could be groundbreaking
In April, Florida enacted a law that sharply restricted abortion access in the state and banned most abortions after 15 weeks. That law, known as HB 5, is now encountering some exciting and innovative legal opposition, not only from groups that fight for civil liberties and reproductive freedoms, but from religious groups as well. The challenges in Florida — and somewhat similar ones in Kentucky and Indiana — may signal subtle but significant shifts in how activists across the country are contesting a recent string of conservative Christian legislative triumphs.
British Newspaper’s Reporting On Voting Changes In Central Florida Debunked
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on Monday hit back at yet other media lie about the Republican incumbent. At issue, this time, was a recent report by The Guardian, a left-wing British paper. The Guardian recapped a story by The Washington Post about voting
villages-news.com
Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages
A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
Rick Scott says Florida property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”
floridapolitics.com
Christina Pushaw to be deposed in Andrew Warren suspension hearing
Warren's attorneys claim the Governor's Office has not turned over requested communication. Christina Pushaw, the firebrand former Press Secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis and current Director of Rapid Response for his campaign, is being deposed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court Northern District Tallahassee Division in the case concerning Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s suspension from office.
NBC Miami
Florida Midterm Election 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need To Know
The general election is Tuesday, November 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Can I Still Register to Vote in the Upcoming General Election?. No. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election was October 11, but you can still register to vote for future elections.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried’s ‘Won’t Back Down’ committee endorses 20 candidates
This list includes pro-choice Democratic women from across the state. A political committee launched to protect abortion access in Florida is making its first round of endorsements, with nods to 20 pro-choice female candidates. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried launched the Won’t Back Down Political Committee last month. As of Oct....
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22
Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote
After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Awards $200 Million To 1,400 Schools In Recognition Awards
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence
Florida DOT, contractor faces records lawsuits stemming from migrant flights
The group made records requests on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, after the DeSantis administration flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts.
