Florida State

Annie Durand
2d ago

DeSantis is not against women's rights he just doesn't believe that you should just terminate a pregnancy because you don't want it that's why they contraceptives

jitneybooks.com

Crist! Florida Has Two Republicans Running for Governor Again?

Like many of us I stopped paying attention to politics sometime around when Donald Trump got kicked off Twitter. The good guys, or rather the not as bad guys, won. Our country was fixed. Racism and COVID could now be cured and we could all sing Kumbaya every hour on the hour.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach State College students react to Florida's U.S. Senate debate

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach State College officials hosted a watch party for Florida’s U.S. Senate debate on campus Tuesday. Afterward, some students told WPBF 25 News that watching the discussion between Rep. Val Demings and Sen. Marco Rubio has influenced them in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

How Large Will Ron DeSantis's Margin of Victory be Over Charlie Crist?

With less than 3 weeks to go until the 2022 midterm elections, talk around both Republican and Democratic political circles is not whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will defeat Charlie Crist, but by how much of margin will he defeat Florida’s most prolific political campaign, Charlie Crist. The most recent...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

New legal challenges to Florida's abortion law could be groundbreaking

In April, Florida enacted a law that sharply restricted abortion access in the state and banned most abortions after 15 weeks. That law, known as HB 5, is now encountering some exciting and innovative legal opposition, not only from groups that fight for civil liberties and reproductive freedoms, but from religious groups as well. The challenges in Florida — and somewhat similar ones in Kentucky and Indiana — may signal subtle but significant shifts in how activists across the country are contesting a recent string of conservative Christian legislative triumphs.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages

A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Christina Pushaw to be deposed in Andrew Warren suspension hearing

Warren's attorneys claim the Governor's Office has not turned over requested communication. Christina Pushaw, the firebrand former Press Secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis and current Director of Rapid Response for his campaign, is being deposed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court Northern District Tallahassee Division in the case concerning Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s suspension from office.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried’s ‘Won’t Back Down’ committee endorses 20 candidates

This list includes pro-choice Democratic women from across the state. A political committee launched to protect abortion access in Florida is making its first round of endorsements, with nods to 20 pro-choice female candidates. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried launched the Won’t Back Down Political Committee last month. As of Oct....
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22

Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

