fox56news.com
Lexington salon hosts HIV testing event
A Lexington salon hosted a HIV testing event on Tuesday.
fox56news.com
Police searching for missing Casey County man
Kentucky State Police (KSP) is searching for a missing Casey County man. Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at his home in Casey County.
fox56news.com
2 hurt in serious Lexington crash
The one-vehicle crash occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The two inside the car were taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. The crash shut down I-75 near exit 110.
fox56news.com
Avelo Airlines inaugural flight in Lexington
Today marks the arrival of new airline, Avelo to the Blue Grass Airport. Their first flight will be at 4 p.m. to Orlando.
fox56news.com
Over-the-counter hearing aids hit Kentucky pharmacy shelves
American consumers can now purchase hearing aids without a prescription, and the over-the-counter versions can be found in popular pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS.
fox56news.com
Rowan County man forced to find new shelter after arson destroys ‘home’ under Morehead bridge
Rowan County law enforcement are investigating, and area nonprofits are now looking to see how they can better serve the homeless after an act of arson wiped out a homeless camp under a bridge in Morehead.
fox56news.com
Lexington holding household hazardous waste disposal event
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Many homes are housing hazardous materials like paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, and pesticides, that are challenging to dispose of. The city of Lexington occasionally offers household hazardous waste (HHW) collection events where Fayette County residents can drop off the hazardous materials that have accumulated in their homes. The city will properly dispose of them, free of charge.
WSAZ
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
fox56news.com
3 hurt in serious Nicholasville crash
The crash occurred on North Main Street at Orchard Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Monday. The three people involved are expected to survive.
clayconews.com
Kentucky 'High Five' Rural Traffic Safety Project Launching in Richmond at Madison County Courthouse
RICHMOND, KY (October 17, 2022) –The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond, is participating in a news conference announcing the launch of the ‘High Five’ Rural Traffic Safety Project in Madison County. The event will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October...
fox56news.com
Bryan Avenue homicide breaks Lexington record
The Friday death makes the 38th homicide in Lexington this year, surpassing the 2021 record.
fox56news.com
Close Senate races in Georgia and Pennsylvania
One of the biggest issues to be decided in the midterms is what party will control the U.S. Senate.
WTVQ
KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage. The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
fox56news.com
Kentucky Blood Center needs donations amid increase in hospital use
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is urging donors of all blood types to give this week as transfusions in hospitals continue to trend upward. KBC provides blood to more than 70 hospitals across the state. Those hospitals, in recent months, have seen an 18% increase in blood transfusions. This increase has put a strain on their current supply.
fox56news.com
Victim identified following Lexington's 38th homicide
The victim of Friday night's stabbing was identified by the Fayette County Coroner's Office as 53-year-old Robert Wallace Jr., of Lexington.
fox56news.com
Gabby Petito Seen Alive for Last Time in Newly Released CCTV Footage
Gabby Petito Seen Alive for Last Time in Newly Released CCTV Footage ( Town of Jackson Police Department via Storyful)
Kentucky voters to decide on two constitutional amendments
Kentucky voters will not only be deciding who serves in the state house or state senate next year.
WKYT 27
WATCH | What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home.
lanereport.com
Kentucky’s Hank the Horse advances to the semi-finals
— Kentucky’s Hank the Horse has moved on to the Semi-Finals in America’s Favorite Pet contest, with the next round of voting running through Thursday, October 20. Votes can be cast at americasfavpet.com/2022/hank-the-horse. Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of For Hank’s Sake,...
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
