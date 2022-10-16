LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is urging donors of all blood types to give this week as transfusions in hospitals continue to trend upward. KBC provides blood to more than 70 hospitals across the state. Those hospitals, in recent months, have seen an 18% increase in blood transfusions. This increase has put a strain on their current supply.

