Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Boba Chain from Taiwan in Rowland Heights - Tiger SugarDinh LeeRowland Heights, CA
toofab.com
Olivia Wilde Praises Florence Pugh (Again), Addresses Claims She's 'Abandoned' Her Kids
"If I'm photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me." Olivia Wilde is, once again, weighing in on the drama surrounding her film "Don't Worry Darling." In an interview with Elle for the magazine's 2022...
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s Family Photos With Son Otis and Daughter Daisy
Looking back! Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde welcomed two children together before splitting in November 2020. The former couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. Their son, Otis, and their daughter, Daisy, arrived in 2014 and 2016, respectively. For the actor, he sees “staying around” was the key to being a […]
Caught: Jason Sudeikis Uncovered Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Affair On Apple Watch, Nanny Claims
Jason Sudeikis reportedly learned of ex-fiancé Olivia Wilde's relationship with pop star Harry Styles through messages on a forgotten Apple Watch, RadarOnline.com has learned. Since her film Don't Worry Darling's release and a drama-filled press tour, Styles and Wilde's relationship has been a hot topic as she feuds with...
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
75-Year-Old Suzanne Somers Is Radiant In Photo With Granddaughters
Suzanne Somers proved that three’s company in a new photo with her granddaughters. The bombshell blonde, 75, posed beside Camelia, 26, and Violet, 23. Between the bright colors of their outfits, and the wide smiles everyone wore, the scene was positively glowing. Before the Three’s Company alum tied the...
wonderwall.com
Michael Landon's grandson dies after being hit by a Los Angeles city bus, plus more celeb news ICYMI
The daughter of late TV star Michael Landon is still trying to find answers regarding the August death of her 24-year-old son, Dylan Lupia, who was struck by a Los Angeles city bus and was "left to die on the side of the road," she told DailyMail.com in a story published Oct. 4. Shawna Landon, one of the "Little House on the Prairie" star's nine children, alleged that the bus driver didn't stop after hitting her son. "I just want answers. It's all I think about. How can you not know you just hit a human being? This man didn't even stop to see what happened, nor did he call 911. My son was left to die on the side of the road," Shawna said. "There are still so many unanswered questions, and as a mother I will do everything in my power to get answers." It's believed that Dylan, Michael's grandson, was walking on a bike trail in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, when the bus hit him. Shawna added, "Dylan's wallet was found on him and it still contained his ID, money and his credit card. However, his car keys and cell phone were missing."
43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot
Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
Malia Obama is a jean queen! See her best outfits rocking denim
Malia Obama loves denim. The daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama loves rocking jean shorts, pants, shirts, and more. See her best look rocking denim below. ...
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement
Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
Madonna Posts Instagram Video Looking Unrecognizable, And Fans Let Her Have It
She shared a video of herself on Instagram Sunday night, I guess in an effort to show off her new bleached eyebrows, and judging by the comments section, fans were not too impressed. She’s also been rocking the pink hair for a few weeks now, and the 64-year-old pop star...
Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans
Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
What Issues? J Lo Forces A Smile At Brunch With Ben Affleck As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on a united front, stepping out for an afternoon date in the wake of rumors that their nearly three-month marriage is already on the rocks. The newlyweds went out to brunch on Sunday in Beverly Hills, hitting the town instead of opting to stay home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Breaking His Silence: Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie's 2016 Abuse Allegations 'Completely Untrue'
Brad Pitt is calling out his estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie after she claimed he physically abused both herself and their children while on a 2016 flight from France to the United States. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor's rep has now stated that her allegations are "completely untrue."
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
Inside Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando's “Very Serious” Romance
Watch: Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando's "Serious" Romance: Exclusive Details. Don't call Miley Cyrus angel, but you can call her girlfriend. And after nearly a year of dating musician Maxx Morando, it's a title the pop star is still happily rocking, a source exclusively told E! News. "Miley and Maxx...
