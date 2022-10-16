Tyler museum displays past Rose Festival dresses

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The Goodman-LeGrand Museum in Tyler is having its annual Rose Festival Ladies-in-Waiting dress display.

The display consists of eight Rose Festival dresses from as far back as 1958 and all the way up to 2019. The 2019 dress is representative of Scarlet O’Hara from the 1939 film, Gone with the Wind.





The display is open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 29.

While admission to the museum is free, there is a suggested $2 donation for the administration of the museum and groups of ten or more must pay that fee.

The Texas Rose Festival began in 1933 and is steeped in tradition. To catch up on all the excitement, scan the QR code pictured here.

