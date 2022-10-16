ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

CBS 8

Drop, Cover, and Hold On! The Great California ShakeOut

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Get ready to ShakeOut Thursday at 10:20 a.m., you can join millions across the world taking part in an earthquake drill. International ShakeOut Day is every third Thursday of October. It's a one-minute earthquake drill involving preparedness activities. This annual date was selected back in 2009, when most schools agreed this was the best time.
Voice of San Diego

Migrants Ending Up in City Homeless Shelters Amid Border Surge

Dozens of migrants are staying in city-funded homeless shelters amid a spike in border arrivals who cannot quickly connect with support systems elsewhere. Nonprofit Alpha Project reported Tuesday it was temporarily housing 45 mostly Venezuelan migrants at three of its shelters while Father Joe’s Villages said late Monday it was sheltering 20 asylum seekers.
KPBS

San Diego schools test results confirm pandemic learning loss

More than a year of closed classrooms and remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on student academic performance in the San Diego Unified School District. The most recent state standardized test scores show sharp drops in math and English standards, erasing gains that were made...
KPBS

Emerging signs point to severe flu season in San Diego

San Diego is beginning to see troubling signs of what health officials have long been warning: a potentially severe flu season in the coming months. Forty percent of the student body at Patrick Henry High School were out sick at the end of last week — the result was a suspected flu outbreak.
waternewsnetwork.com

New State Tax Break and Lawn Removal Rebates Save Money, Water

Fall is the perfect time to yank those thirsty lawns and install drought-tolerant landscapes with the help of cooler days and major financial incentives. Homeowners and businesses in San Diego County can receive between $2 and $4 per square foot for removing grass and replacing it with low water-use plants that are better suited to withstand the hot and dry conditions that continue to hammer the West.
Gizmodo

'Water Batteries' Could Power 135,000 Homes in San Diego

The San Diego Water Authority wants to keep the lights on, even when the Sun goes down. It plans to use San Vicente Reservoir to store solar power energy in so-called water batteries to maximize the city’s renewable energy potential, NPR reports. Cities across California have an abundance of...
Times of San Diego

Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook

Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
chulavistatoday.com

Federal Attorney Dan Smith runs for Chula Vista City Attorney

Federal attorney and small business owner Dan Smith is running for the soon-to-be vacant position of Chula Vista City Attorney, currently vacated by Glen Googins, whose term limit is ending. Smith, a Republican, is set to oppose Simon Silva, a democrat and longtime deputy in the Chula Vista City Attorney’s...
