Drop, Cover, and Hold On! The Great California ShakeOut
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Get ready to ShakeOut Thursday at 10:20 a.m., you can join millions across the world taking part in an earthquake drill. International ShakeOut Day is every third Thursday of October. It's a one-minute earthquake drill involving preparedness activities. This annual date was selected back in 2009, when most schools agreed this was the best time.
KPBS
California announces pandemic state of emergency to end, San Diego County likely to follow suit
The pandemic is becoming more manageable, according to health officials. Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California's state of emergency will end next February and San Diego County officials echoed that sentiment. "I agree with the Governor that it is time to prepare to end the state of emergency," said San...
KPBS
Thousands in San Diego promised rent relief now face eviction
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
Migrants Ending Up in City Homeless Shelters Amid Border Surge
Dozens of migrants are staying in city-funded homeless shelters amid a spike in border arrivals who cannot quickly connect with support systems elsewhere. Nonprofit Alpha Project reported Tuesday it was temporarily housing 45 mostly Venezuelan migrants at three of its shelters while Father Joe’s Villages said late Monday it was sheltering 20 asylum seekers.
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
countynewscenter.com
County and Tri-City Healthcare Break Ground on New Psychiatric Facility in North County
The County and Tri-City Healthcare celebrated the groundbreaking today of the new Tri-City Psychiatric Health Facility in Oceanside. Located at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus, the new 13,560 square foot, 16-bed facility will provide psychiatric inpatient care to address the region’s need for behavioral health services.
South Bay, Wait no longer — Raising Cane's is coming to Chula Vista!
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay Raising Cane's lovers - wait no more! A new location is scheduled to open in March 2023 on the west side of Chula Vista in the outdoor shopping mall, Chula Vista Center. For more than five years, residents in the South Bay area...
City crews conduct sweep near Petco Park in advance of Championship Series
SAN DIEGO — Ahead of Tuesday's play-off game, city crews undertook a wide-scale sweep of public streets and sidewalks surrounding the stadium where dozens of homeless tents are usually pitched. This comes a couple weeks after the city renewed its policy of ordering homeless people to take their tents...
Cruise ship passenger airlifted to San Diego hospital
An 82-year-old man experiencing heart attack symptoms was medically evacuated by the Coast Guard from a cruise ship about 270 miles off the San Diego coast Monday.
KPBS
San Diego schools test results confirm pandemic learning loss
More than a year of closed classrooms and remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on student academic performance in the San Diego Unified School District. The most recent state standardized test scores show sharp drops in math and English standards, erasing gains that were made...
KPBS
Emerging signs point to severe flu season in San Diego
San Diego is beginning to see troubling signs of what health officials have long been warning: a potentially severe flu season in the coming months. Forty percent of the student body at Patrick Henry High School were out sick at the end of last week — the result was a suspected flu outbreak.
waternewsnetwork.com
New State Tax Break and Lawn Removal Rebates Save Money, Water
Fall is the perfect time to yank those thirsty lawns and install drought-tolerant landscapes with the help of cooler days and major financial incentives. Homeowners and businesses in San Diego County can receive between $2 and $4 per square foot for removing grass and replacing it with low water-use plants that are better suited to withstand the hot and dry conditions that continue to hammer the West.
Gizmodo
'Water Batteries' Could Power 135,000 Homes in San Diego
The San Diego Water Authority wants to keep the lights on, even when the Sun goes down. It plans to use San Vicente Reservoir to store solar power energy in so-called water batteries to maximize the city’s renewable energy potential, NPR reports. Cities across California have an abundance of...
Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook
Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
chulavistatoday.com
Federal Attorney Dan Smith runs for Chula Vista City Attorney
Federal attorney and small business owner Dan Smith is running for the soon-to-be vacant position of Chula Vista City Attorney, currently vacated by Glen Googins, whose term limit is ending. Smith, a Republican, is set to oppose Simon Silva, a democrat and longtime deputy in the Chula Vista City Attorney’s...
NBC San Diego
Imperial Beach RV Park Tenants Fear They're ‘On Brink of Homelessness' As Park owner Pushes for Rent Increases
Tenants of an Imperial Beach RV park are worried they'll soon be forced out now that a new ownership company is trying to raise their rent and charge additional fees. "We would all be in the brink of homelessness, and I think we are like one step away from that," said Juan Nevarez, tenant of the Miramar RV Park on Palm Avenue.
San Diego Humane Society prepares for bird flu, offers tips to prevent spread
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Humane Society has taken precautions against bird flu as the avian-borne disease spreads throughout the United States and Southern California, it was announced Monday. Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1, also known as the bird flu, is spreading in domestic poultry and...
Escondido students learn and explore the medical world with first-hand experience
SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of San Diego students are getting a first-hand look at the world of medicine. Aeris is an 8th grader at Hidden Valley Middle School and joined hundreds of other Escondido Union students for Palomar Health’s Middle School Medical Discoveries Program. It’s a day of...
