A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
Healthline
Types of Neuromuscular Disorders: Their Symptoms and Treatments
Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control certain muscles in your body. These muscles are called your voluntary muscles — they’re the muscles you can choose to move such as the ones in your arms, legs, or face. Disorders that affect voluntary muscles can be genetically inherited (passed...
ajmc.com
Dr Jana Dickter Talks About Developments in HIV Treatment, Management
HIV antiretroviral therapy has changed and improved dramatically since it first became available, said Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope. Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, talks about how HIV treatment and management has...
Healthline
The Latest Treatments and Research for Alopecia
Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition that causes patchy hair loss. With alopecia, your immune system mistakenly attacks the hair follicle, leading to inflammation. This causes the hair to fall out. Alopecia can affect anyone at any stage of life. Having a family member with alopecia may increase your chances...
Consumer Reports.org
How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You
Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally here. As of Oct. 17, you will be able to officially purchase over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, without needing to see a doctor, an audiologist, or a licensed hearing aid specialist. For the millions of people with hearing loss who don’t yet use the devices, the new product category is intended to increase access and lower costs.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for spinal arthritis?
Spinal arthritis is inflammation of the joints that make up the spine. This condition can cause pain and discomfort. Many types of medication are available that may help decrease pain and increase mobility. Arthritis is a group of conditions that affect the joints. In spinal arthritis, the facet and sacroiliac...
Healthline
Lung (Pulmonary) Nodules: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Lung nodules are small masses that grow inside the lungs. They’re very common, and at least. aren’t cancerous. They’re often found incidentally during chest imaging for an unrelated issue. Long nodules are found on about. 0.1% to 0.2%. of X-rays and 13% of computed tomography (CT) scans...
survivornet.com
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
Medical News Today
What to know about medications for diabetic neuropathy
Diabetic neuropathy is a common complication of diabetes. It refers to nerve damage due to long periods of high blood sugar levels. In addition to controlling blood sugars, some medications are available to help manage neuropathy. Diabetic neuropathy is a potential complication of diabetes. Over time, high blood sugar levels...
boldsky.com
What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
ajmc.com
Vestibular Dysfunction Linked With Abnormal Balance in Parkinson Disease
Vestibular dysfunction was shown to be a determinant of imbalance in Parkinson disease independent from visual and somatosensory processing changes and nigrostriatal dopaminergic losses. Imbalance in patients with Parkinson disease (PD) was found to be significantly associated with decreased vestibular processing, according to study findings published in the Journal of...
ajmc.com
Robotic Surgery Offers Potential New Strategy for Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma Resection
A new report consolidates existing research on hilar cholangiocarcinoma resection, but finds more work is needed to better evaluate the efficacy of robotic surgery in these patients. Robotic surgery may be the best option for patients in need of highly complex surgical resection operations for hilar cholangiocarcinoma (HC), but a...
Can PRFM Injections Prevent & Treat Hair Loss? We Asked Dermatologists
When it comes to hair restoration for loss and thinning, surgery is not accessible or affordable for many people. Many social media users have been documenting their journeys with platelet-rich fibrin matrix (PRFM) injections into the scalp to promote more hair growth, so we asked dermatologists if this treatment is worth the hype, and how it can work. Read on for quick tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team.
ajmc.com
A Large Proportion of Bleeds Are Untreated, Unreported in Hemophilia A
Untreated bleeds often go undocumented during clinical trials, but reporting these bleeding events could provide additional insight into therapy efficacy. A significant portion of bleeding events go untreated and unreported in patients with hemophilia A, a noninterventional study published in Research and Practice in Thrombosis and Haemostasis found. The study highlights a need for recording untreated bleeds in clinical trials and identifying why they go untreated.
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Back pain
It seems like everyone I know has some type of back pain. My husband and I both suffer from back pain but mine is a dull ache at the end of the day while he seems to have shooting pain. Why are our backs so susceptible to pain and how do I know when we should talk with our doctor?
technologynetworks.com
Experimental Cancer Drug Shows Promise as Treatment for Lung Condition
Researchers have shown that the medication saracatinib shows promise as a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Saracatinib worked as well or better than two approved drugs at reducing tissue scarring in preclinical models of IPF according to the study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. Researchers at National Jewish Health, Mount Sinai Ichan School of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, and AstraZeneca collaborated on the research, which identified the oral therapy treatment based on a novel computational approach that analyzed several medications developed for other diseases.
News-Medical.net
Pathophysiological mechanisms of COVID-19-related endothelial dysfunction and potential therapies
In a recent review published in Life, researchers discussed the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They commented on the potential therapeutic strategies to treat endothelial damage and coagulopathy related to COVID-19. Background. Emerging research shows that while severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
Dysmenorrhea Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
If you have a uterus, chances are good it gives you some grief in one form or another roughly once a month. Even completely "normal" periods can come with a slew of unpleasant symptoms, including mood swings, breast tenderness, out-of-control cravings, and difficulty sleeping (via the Cleveland Clinic). But menstrual cramps are perhaps the most common period-related complaint women report. In fact, a 2012 study published in the Journal of Pain Research found that 43.1% of respondents reported pain with every period, while another 41% experienced pain during some periods.
ajmc.com
Patients With Asthma, Other Allergic Diseases May Have Higher Prevalence of EoE
While the prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is estimated to be 0.5% in the general population, a recent study found that the prevalence was as high as 16.5% in patients with allergic disease. Patients with allergic disease may be more likely than the general population to have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE),...
