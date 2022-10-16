ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake

By Erin Silvia
Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.

Kim leaves the basketball court with Saint and Chicago. (SplashNews)

The beauty had her long blonde hair down and added sunglasses to her look. She also rocked flattering makeup, including dark pink lipstick. Little Saint wore a black graphic t-shirt and black shorts and Chicago wore a white t-shirt and pink shorts. North wasn’t with them at that point but they most likely met up once she said goodbye to her teammates for the day.

Kim carried Chicago outside. (SplashNews)

North’s latest basketball game comes after her dad Kanye made headlines for claiming her grandmother, Kris Jenner, slept with Drake, in a new interview on Drink Champs. The rapper first made the claim in a now deleted Instagram post that read, “DRAKE A F— YA BABY MAMA’S MAMA. THAT’S REAL WAR” on Oct. 6. He was then asked about it in his latest Drink Champs interview and seemed to reiterate the claim once more.

“You said ‘war’ — he ‘f—ed your baby’s mother, mother’?” host N.O.R.E. asked him before Ye responded with, “That was hard. That was HARD.” It’s unclear the context in which the “Jesus Walks” creator was using the word “hard’ but N.O.R.E. made sure to press for more details by asking, “What does that mean? We was confused.” Kanye then responded by mentioning Kris’ longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble. “You know what it mean…Corey knows what it means,” he said.

Kanye’s comments about Drake and Kris were just some of many he said, in the interview. He gave his opinions on all kinds of topics, including how people falsely think he’s “crazy” and how the Kardashians allegedly “kidnapped” his daughter Chicago on her 4th birthday. He also claimed that North “just wants her family back” like he does after Kim filed for divorce in Feb. 2021.

Comments / 145

Daisy Maisy
6d ago

Keep spilling the secrets, Kanye! Write a book exposing the KJ Koven and it'll be a bestseller. I feel so sorry for the children being raised around this immoral trash. Kanye is far from perfect, but at least he speaks out about not wanting his children to be raised to be like mom, grandma & aunts.

Reply(4)
32
Sherry Smith
6d ago

I seen where Ye said white lies matter to because the mother of his children is white well he need to start acting like it instead of disrespecting his baby momma not only her but people of all races

Reply(15)
29
Bess Moore
6d ago

Those poor kids!! Trashy parents!!! Sad!!! Money can’t buy self respect or brains!!!

Reply
75
 

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

