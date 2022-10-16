Read full article on original website
Related
More than $4 Million in ARC Grants to support WV projects
U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have announced $4,031,309 in grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission will go to various projects throughout West Virginia.
WVNews
Marion County, West Virginia, Christmas Toy Shop committee plans for 2022 event
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Dec. 3, the Marion County Election Center will be alive with holiday magic as the 13th Annual Christmas Toy Shop kicks off. But before that can happen, the event's planning committee has some more fundraising and planning to do.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commission hears update on county's school safety plan
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) updated the Marion County Commission Wednesday on the goal to make schools throughout the county a safer place. Over the past few months, law enforcement officers from...
WVNews
Marion Co. Commission meets
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Marion County Departm…
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wayne High School
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warmed up the Friday night lights at Wayne County High School. The Pioneers host Chapmanville High School Friday, October 14.
Comments / 0