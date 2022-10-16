Read full article on original website
Frigid air in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. After breaking records this morning, it’ll be another cold night across the state. We drop into the low 20s again this evening. Sunshine and warmer days are ahead, highs will make it into the 60s and 70s before the week is over. Our next system is ramping up out West and will bring a cold front to Iowa by Sunday. One thing is for sure, it’ll be windy Sunday and Monday, with the potential for stronger storms late Sunday. There is still a bit to iron out with this next storm system, so look for forecast changes in the coming days. Sunday will be the warmest day with highs near 80 degrees. Strong winds are likely Sunday and Monday. Leftover wind and rain remain for next Monday.
Wind Chills Return to the Teens for the first time since April tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear skies and calming winds allow some of the coldest air of the season to date to settle in tonight. Look for overnight lows to dip into the lower 20s tonight and again tomorrow night – the first time since mid to late April in eastern Iowa! Wind chills dip into the upper single digits and low teens across the boards. Gusty winds return tomorrow, gusting 15-25 MPH out of the northwest, reinforcing the cooler air and allowing highs only to top out in the middle 40s. The light at the end of the tunnel comes in the form of mostly sunny skies and low 70s by this weekend, though gusty winds look to return. Have a great week!
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, October 19th, 2022
A look back at the Iowa Hawkeyes 2017 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hawkeyes are 28.5 point underdogs at Ohio State this Saturday. But they were big underdogs back in 2017, and they smashed the Buckeyes. Let's take a look back at the shocking upset. Driver who died...
A cold start to the workweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Some Eastern Iowans might be taking their winter coats out of the closet this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Our Monday afternoon is also looking chilly with highs only climbing into the low 40s across most of the area with the upper 30s possible in our far northern counties. It will also be windy today with winds higher than 30 possible. This will likely make conditions feel colder than the actual temperature with wind chills in the 20s and 30s this afternoon. Despite the winter-like conditions, we’ll also have some sunshine today, but more clouds are expected in the Northwest Zone leading to a partly cloudy sky overall. Temperatures overnight will be cold as well with lows dropping into the 20s.
Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Growing wait list for services leads to big time expansion for ChildServe in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to the Ames location,...
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
Iowa DOT Gearing Up For Winter Months
(Ames, IA) — With winter weather just around the corner, the Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding Iowans to prepare for the winter months. The DOT is encouraging people to start winterizing vehicles, make a car winter emergency kit, watch for road condition updates, and wear a seatbelt. The DOT is gearing up by stocking up on salt, preparing over a thousand full-time employees, and is in the process of hiring 633 more temporary positions.
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent cancer diagnosis. However, his hometown has banded together to help, and with a high-tech tool, he even got to watch the work being done. Doug Arnold has more...
Willie Ray Fairley says team has ‘completed this mission’ to feed Florida hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he and his team have completed their mission to feed hurricane victims in Florida. Fairley and his team left earlier this month on a mission to provide food for those...
2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!. Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
Early voting starts in Iowa Wednesday
Iowa father and son high school football coaches find success, rely on each other. Butch Pedersen and his West Branch Bears have dominated, and so has his son Lance as the head coach of the undefeated Mount Vernon Mustangs. The two coaches are a combined 16-0. A look back at...
Thousands of trout to be plunked into Iowa lakes starting this week
The Iowa DNR’s fall trout stocking gets underway this Wednesday. Northeast Iowa fisheries supervisor, Mike Steuck says they’ll stock 18 lakes and ponds across the state. “Depending upon the body of water, it’s around a thousand, between one-thousand and two-thousand fish just depends on the size. The bigger bodies of water, they’ll get more fish,” Steuck says. The stocking was started to allow everyone a chance to catch trout close to where they live so they don’t have to drive to northeast Iowa’s trout streams.
Iowa’s 2022 Pheasant Season Approaching
Following last year’s pheasant harvest, the highest in over a decade, hunters in Iowa anticipate an equally successful season when it begins Saturday, October 29. Pheasant season will last until January 10 of next year. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the pheasant population is similar to...
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
KCCI Archive: A moose on the loose in an Iowa cornfield
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — He was way above the corn. Diana Winner spent the morning scanning this cornfield with her binoculars, hoping for another glimpse of the moose. He was there all night. She first spotted the moose wandering through the field as she was driving her children to school.
Russian air strikes cut power and water supply in Ukrainian city with multiple military bases
The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis has been canceled. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for loan forgiveness program. Updated: 4 hours ago. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for the president's loan forgiveness...
18 Reasons Why People in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin Despise Winter
You can feel it, can’t you? The wet, dark, and dampness of W-I-N-T-E-R. Did I Just See Snow in Southeast Minnesota...in mid-October?. I was driving back to Rochester, Minnesota on Friday from Wisconsin, and on I-90, coming straight at my windshield was the horrible white flakes we know as snow. I almost stopped my car because I was in shock that it was happening already on October 14th.
Liz Mathis One-on-One interview
Stolen Halloween display had been in Nebraska family for nearly 20 years. One family in Nebraska had their Halloween display stolen. Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection. Updated: 11 hours ago. Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Incumbent Reynolds to debate challenger DeJear...
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
