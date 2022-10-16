Lakers injury updates: Anthony Davis set for opener; Russell Westbrook might play

Coach Darvin Ham provided some clarity on his injured players as the Lakers prepared to face the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the season opener Tuesday night in San Francisco.

Ham said Anthony Davis, who didn’t make the trip to Sacramento for Friday night’s game at Sacramento , because of lower back soreness, will have “no restrictions, whatsoever,” for the game against the Warriors.

Ham said point guard Russell Westbrook will be listed as day to day because of a left hamstring injury. Westbrook was injured in the first quarter Friday night, a game in which he came off the bench and played just five minutes. Ham said, “yeah, definitely,” when asked if Westbrook might be available for the opener.

Ham said point guard Dennis Schroder will be evaluated later Sunday for a right thumb injury and that his playing status is unclear and that he could miss some time. Schroder was injured in Wednesday night’s preseason game against Minnesota.

The Lakers have not listed any designations for players, such as probable , questionable or out.

Ham said guard Lonnie Walker IV “was great” at practice Sunday after missing the preseason game at Sacramento because of a left ankle injury.

Walker “came through the paint, had a monstrous dunk, was guarding, playing great defense,” Ham said. “He's great. We're going to be good for opening night.”

Ham said forward Troy Brown Jr. remains sidelined because of a back injury. Brown, however, was on the court after practice Sunday doing controlled work.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .