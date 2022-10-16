ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stumble Against Buffalo

I am deciding that I am going to take a fairly optimistic approach to the loss against the Bills on Sunday. Now that does not mean that the Kansas City Chiefs will skate without criticism or questions. The thing that drives me bananas about this team is when they make simple mistakes and execution errors. With that being said I felt that a lot of our problems were with the offense. With the Chiefs’ if our biggest problem is offensive miscues you are in pretty good shape because you are counting on Mahomes to figure it out. Now let’s go through what I saw and why the Chiefs stumbled against the Bills.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 6 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped to 4-2 on Sunday, falling to the Buffalo Bills by a score of 24-20. There were some good moments and some bad moments for Kansas City. Mainly, much of their mistakes could be fixed with simple adjustments. It also seems like the Chiefs and the Bills are on another collision course for the AFC playoffs. Simply put, it seems like these two are in a class of their own in the AFC, as things currently stand.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Bills Loss: 3 Takeaways from a Winnable Game

In Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs-Bills game saw the Chiefs lose their third consecutive 2022 game at home, this time to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are a team they beat by the skin of their teeth in last year’s postseason and one they maybe could’ve won with a few extra helpers. It was a rather agonizing loss for a team that had a few opportunities to put the game away. Kansas City drops to 4-2 on the year but looks to hopefully rebound next week when they travel to the Bay Area for a tilt with the 49ers. But for now, let us focus on what happened at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Bills escaped with a 24-20 victory by a Josh Allen TD strike with just over a minute to go in regulation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Chiefs fall to the Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 left in the game, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy