Fox 59
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
WISH-TV
Transition toward warmer weather ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After back-to-back days of dealing with well-below-normal temperatures, we are set to bring in a nice warming trend that will eventually get us back into the 70s. A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. EDT to 10 a.m EDT Wednesday. Tuesday night: Another...
Inside Indy | Snow stats with Kevin Gregory
WRTV Chief Meteorologist Kevin Gregory breaks down some central Indiana snow stats with WRTV’s Megan Shinn.
cbs4indy.com
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
WIBC.com
NWS: Frost Warning in Effect Monday Night Through Tuesday Morning
STATEWIDE–Central and southern Indiana will be under a freeze warning from 10 pm Monday through 10 am Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “Low temperatures will be in the mid-20s to the low 30s, which will bring frosty conditions throughout central and southern Indiana,” said Brad Herold, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana
Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
North Indianapolis grocery options shrink with upcoming closure of Dollar General
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dollar General at 38th Street and College Avenue in Indianapolis is in its final days. It's set to close at the end of the year and in this neighborhood, that's a big deal. "I come to this store at least three times a week," said north...
Crews respond to fire southeast of downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Fire Department is responding to a fire on the near southeast side. Smoke was visible from Interstate 65. The run came back to an address in the 2000 block of Laurel Street. Crews were dispatched around 7:35 a.m. The Indianapolis Fire Department said this was a garage fire.
buildingindiana.com
SHEIN Facility to Generate $175M Per Year in Economic Impact
SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced the results of a study conducted by Kyle Anderson, Ph.D., an economist at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, of the impact of the company’s new warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana on the economy of Boone County, Indiana, as well as surrounding counties. Findings state that the facility will generate $175 million per year to the local Whitestown, Indianapolis-area economy, once fully operational, and will include the creation of more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and more than 1,400 by the end of 2025.
Silver Alert canceled for Columbus man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said he was found safe. COLUMBUS, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 40-year-old man from Columbus. According to Indiana State Police, Aaron Brenton is a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown […]
WISH-TV
Billionaire gives $2.4M to Girl Scouts of Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana has received a $2.4 million gift from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. She’s the former wife of Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon. The Indianapolis-based group was one of 29 local Girl Scouts branches given the historic donation. A total...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis city leaders break ground for solid-waste garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city government on Tuesday broke ground on a new solid-waste garage. City leaders say the $11.5 million project will provide needed space for Department of Public Works vehicles. The current garage has been around more than 70 years; it was built when the city was half its current size.
Person found dead in flaming car at Kroger on Indy's southeast side
A person was found dead early Wednesday inside a car that caught fire in the parking lot of the Kroger on Thompson Road, police say.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis marks October as deadliest month of the year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The month of October is one of the deadliest months of the year. To put the numbers in perspective, there have been 17 murders in September, 17 in August, and 15 in July. As of Thursday afternoon, Indianapolis has has 18 murders in the month of...
cbs4indy.com
Costco eyes potential Noblesville location
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville. According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner...
Inside Indiana Business
Indy Parks details $7M Krannert Park makeover
Indy Parks has announced $7 million in upgrades to Krannert Park Family Center as part of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Circle City Forward Initiative, which was launched last year. The project will revitalize Krannert Park’s 50-year-old family center facility, and will include a new swimming pool, an outdoor splash...
Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
WISH-TV
Indiana and Kentucky agree to renew college basketball rivalry
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the most storied college basketball rivalries, dormant since 2016, is set to return, according to John Calipari, head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky. On Wednesday, Calipari confirmed at SEC Media Day that Indiana University and Kentucky have agreed “in principle” to resume...
