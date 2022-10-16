Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News
Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds
The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
Tennessee's Gerald Mincey calls out Alabama's Will Anderson for his 'anxiety' admission
Alabama struggled mightily against , especially when it came to the pass rush. Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker was kept clean for most of the night by the offensive line. Star players such as Will Anderson and Dallas Turner were not in the backfield and were neutralized thanks to great blocking.
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman throws shade at Alabama LB Will Anderson
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson will likely be a top-five selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he was a non-factor against the Tennessee Vols this past weekend. Anderson was held to just three tackles and zero sacks against the Vols. His name was barely mentioned during the CBS broadcast of the game.
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
Meet the University of Alabama's 2022 homecoming court
Five students have been named to the University of Alabama's homecoming court for 2022. The homecoming queen will be named at the pep rally and bonfire on the Quad, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will be crowned at halftime of the homecoming game against Mississippi State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Mississippi State Week
The Crimson Tide hosted a one-hour practice in shells at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Monday afternoon.
Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton Appears To Hit Female Fan After Tennessee Game
Alabama lost a heartbreaker to Tennessee this past Saturday, losing by a score of 52-49 in thanks to a game-winning Tennessee field goal as time expired. Of course, this was the first time Tennessee had beaten Bama since 2006, losing 15 straight games until Saturday, so you can imagine that Tennessee fans were losing their damn minds.
Alabama investigates allegation player ran into Tennessee fan after Crimson Tide loss
Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’...
T. Watts & TR: What's next for Crimson Tide post-UT?
What do you get when you put BOL old heads Tim Watts and Travis Reier behind open mics? Anything from Alabama sports and recruiting to the latest trends in pop culture. As for their latest installment on the BamaOnLine podcast, topics covered include:. -- Going granular on Crimson Tide and...
