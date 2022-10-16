ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds

The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman throws shade at Alabama LB Will Anderson

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson will likely be a top-five selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he was a non-factor against the Tennessee Vols this past weekend. Anderson was held to just three tackles and zero sacks against the Vols. His name was barely mentioned during the CBS broadcast of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

Meet the University of Alabama's 2022 homecoming court

Five students have been named to the University of Alabama's homecoming court for 2022. The homecoming queen will be named at the pep rally and bonfire on the Quad, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will be crowned at halftime of the homecoming game against Mississippi State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter

If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
247Sports

T. Watts & TR: What's next for Crimson Tide post-UT?

What do you get when you put BOL old heads Tim Watts and Travis Reier behind open mics? Anything from Alabama sports and recruiting to the latest trends in pop culture. As for their latest installment on the BamaOnLine podcast, topics covered include:. -- Going granular on Crimson Tide and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy