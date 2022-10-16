Refrigerator-sized boulder shifts under resting hiker, trapping him for hours in remote part of Washington state

Read full article on original website
Movers use furniture straps to hoist woman in crisis to safety on Chelan County bridge
SEATTLE — A truck driver and two movers jumped into action and may have saved a woman’s life on a bridge in Chelan County. Esteban Torralba and Reney Peñalosa are two movers with Full House Movers in Auburn who were on their way to an early morning gig near Republic, Washington on Oct. 11.
Smoke In Wenatchee Valley To Leave With Big Weather Change
There's more smoke in the forecast for the next two days in the Wenatchee Valley, but a big change is on the way. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeremy Wolf says the first snow storm of the fall will hit the Cascades by Friday, which will be a game changer for the entire area.
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
Dramatic Chelan County Rescue Featured on ‘Good Morning America’
The recent dramatic rescue of a hiker near Lake Viviane in the Enchantments is getting national attention. ABC's Good Morning America did a story on the rescue which involved more than a dozen personnel from multiple agencies being flown by helicopter to a hiker who was trapped under a massive boulder.
Road rage shooting on Stevens Pass leaves one woman dead; suspect sought by Washington State Patrol
SKYKOMISH - The Washington State Patrol is actively investigating a fatal shooting that happened on US 2 on Stevens Pass on Saturday. At around 7:48 p.m., troopers say the shooting happened just east of Stevens Pass Ski Resort at the King County/Chelan County border. The incident started as road rage...
Monday Update for Loch Katrine Fire
A type 2 incident management team has taken over command of the Loch Katrine Fire as of today, Monday, October 17th. Resources have been arriving to bolster the crews out on the line and have started to assess the current footprint of the fire area to begin putting plans in place to get around the fires and limit additional spread beyond the perimeters.
Snoqualmie Valley Wildlife: We Can’t Stop Here, Its Bat Country!
It’s true, the valley is bat country, but there is little reason to fear, according to a bat expert who spoke at an event for the Snoqualmie Valley Garden Club Tuesday night. If you love gardening, the garden club is a great place to get together with expert and...
City of Wenatchee Silently Bans RV Parking on City Streets
The City of Wenatchee discreetly prohibited RV parking on city streets without any discussion during their last council meeting on Thursday. The council unanimously approved two new laws pertaining RV parking, or any occupant living in their vehicle/trailer. These two ordinances include the following changes: the first now prohibits RVs...
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Chelan, WA
Situated in Chelan, Lake Chelan is a primary attraction in Washington for its beautiful deep waters and tourist spots along its bank. The lake is uniquely structured, spanning over 50 miles long with a narrow diameter of just 1-2 miles. The lake is also one of the deepest in the...
24-year-old woman killed in road rage shooting near Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) needs your help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly road rage shooting on Saturday. A release from the WSP said the shooting happened on U.S. 2 near milepost 63 in Skykomish just after 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
Strange Tales of The Thing That Lurks In Lake Chelan
Confession: I've never been to Lake Chelan. And now I'll never-ever, ever-ever vacation in "Washington's Playground." Because while many locals love to hop in a boat and soak up the view in Chelan, they are fools, as oblivious to the dangers under the water's surface as those hapless beachgoers in the movie JAWS. It's all fun and games until someone falls prey to The Thing That Lurks in Lake Chelan.
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Washington
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
Wenatchee, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Wenatchee, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The A.C. Davis High School soccer team will have a game with Wenatchee High School on October 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
