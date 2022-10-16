ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins QB preparing to start Week Seven game against Pittsburgh Steelers after clearing concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing this week as the team's starter for their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his return to the football field after spending two weeks in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa began football activities last week and cleared the protocol on Saturday, but remained...
Titans' Henry, Colts' Pittman among best bets to score

The picks this week are a combination of the usual scoring suspects and new entrants to the ranks of the most likely to cross the end zone in Week 7. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions. Running Back. DERRICK HENRY, Titans. Henry has...
Minnesota Vikings: 4 takeaways after Week 6 win over Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings continued to roll, booking their fourth straight win after beating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on the road in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. This win propelled the Vikings to solo first place in the NFC West and just a game behind the unbeaten Eagles in their conference. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Vikings’ victory in Week 6.
Monday's Transactions

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G kevin Porter Jr. to a contract extension. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. Reinstated WR DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. Released K Matt Ammendola. BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.
Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Needs all around

The Miami Dolphins are six games into the 2022 season but there are obvious needs that the Dolphins will need to address in the 2023 off-season, including the draft. Chris Grier has his quarterback if he can stay healthy. He has quality running backs in Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds if the line can start blocking. There is no need for wide receivers.
The perfect, unbeaten '72 Dolphins knew how losses felt

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dick LeBeau has seen plenty in his football life. He spent six decades in the NFL as a player and coach. Made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator. And he helped beat the 1972 Miami Dolphins. Yes, those perfect, unbeaten Dolphins. They lost. Three times. All in the preseason, including the exhibition opener to the Detroit Lions — 31-23, a game where LeBeau jumped in front of a pass intended for Miami tight end Jim Mandich and made a one-handed interception in the final moments to seal the victory. That’s right. The team finished 17-0 but technically started 0-1.
NBA Conference Glance

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver...
Philadelphia plays conference rival Milwaukee

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The 76ers averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.
Gazdag and the Philadelphia Union host Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -154, FC Cincinnati +384; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with Cincinnati following...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday's loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman's head as...
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.

