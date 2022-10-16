Read full article on original website
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
Marion Co. Commission meets
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Marion County Departm…
More than $4 Million in ARC Grants to support WV projects
U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have announced $4,031,309 in grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission will go to various projects throughout West Virginia.
WVSSAC Week 8 football rankings
The week eight WVSSAC high school football rankings are out, and below are the full lists broken down by class.
WVNews
WVU Alumni Association announces Homecoming and Alumni Service Award winners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University Alumni Association will celebrate recipients of the 2022 Homecoming and Alumni Service Awards during Homecoming Week, starting next Monday. These awards honor individuals who embody what it means to be a Mountaineer and mark accomplishments of alumni around the globe,...
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wayne High School
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warmed up the Friday night lights at Wayne County High School. The Pioneers host Chapmanville High School Friday, October 14.
WVNews
Marion County, West Virginia, Christmas Toy Shop committee plans for 2022 event
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Dec. 3, the Marion County Election Center will be alive with holiday magic as the 13th Annual Christmas Toy Shop kicks off. But before that can happen, the event's planning committee has some more fundraising and planning to do.
Virginia State Trojans named Mister and Ms. HBCU
The two VSU Trojans now represent students from all Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.
WDTV
NCWV Soccer sectionals begin
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Soccer Sectionals have begun in West Virginia. Below are the brackets for each of our area sections*. *AA/A Section 1 Region 1 (Trinity, Tyler Consolidated) is not available due to missing schedules, uncertain matchups. Tyler Consolidated takes on Magnolia on Oct. 18th, Trinity’s next game is listed for Oct. 20th, meaning a likely bye. Other teams in the region include Madonna, Oak Glen, Weir and Wheeling Central.
