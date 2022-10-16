ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

WVU Alumni Association announces Homecoming and Alumni Service Award winners

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University Alumni Association will celebrate recipients of the 2022 Homecoming and Alumni Service Awards during Homecoming Week, starting next Monday. These awards honor individuals who embody what it means to be a Mountaineer and mark accomplishments of alumni around the globe,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

NCWV Soccer sectionals begin

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Soccer Sectionals have begun in West Virginia. Below are the brackets for each of our area sections*. *AA/A Section 1 Region 1 (Trinity, Tyler Consolidated) is not available due to missing schedules, uncertain matchups. Tyler Consolidated takes on Magnolia on Oct. 18th, Trinity’s next game is listed for Oct. 20th, meaning a likely bye. Other teams in the region include Madonna, Oak Glen, Weir and Wheeling Central.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy