BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Soccer Sectionals have begun in West Virginia. Below are the brackets for each of our area sections*. *AA/A Section 1 Region 1 (Trinity, Tyler Consolidated) is not available due to missing schedules, uncertain matchups. Tyler Consolidated takes on Magnolia on Oct. 18th, Trinity’s next game is listed for Oct. 20th, meaning a likely bye. Other teams in the region include Madonna, Oak Glen, Weir and Wheeling Central.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO