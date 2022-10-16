Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer teases Vermithor in epic fiery finale
The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost here with Episode 10, with its trailer setting the stage for an epic closer – with one of the fiercest dragons in all of Westeros, Vermithor. Episode 9 revolved around one of the most important events in the...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9: Every Easter Egg and Secret
House of the Dragon has an amazing opening credits sequence, but it’s not static. Each episode, the opening changes to reflect the events of that episode, which characters will be spotlighted, what alliances have been formed or broken, and who has recently perished. That’s just one of the little...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
startattle.com
Chesapeake Shores (Season 6 Episode 10) Series finale, Hallmark, trailer, release date
Mick and Megan reunite in the thrilling series finale. Sarah and Kevin’s baby arrives, starting a week of celebration bringing the O’Briens together one last time in Chesapeake Shores. Startattle.com – Chesapeake Shores | Hallmark. Network: Hallmark. Episode title: “All or Nothing at All”. Release date:...
The Real "The Watcher" Family Reportedly Sold Their Story To Netflix For A Lot Of Money, And Requested Two Changes Be Made
Netflix's huge bidding war in 2018 for the rights to The Watcher has seemingly paid off, but before the show was made, the real family asked that some things be changed.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Lost King Free Online
Cast: Sally Hawkins Steve Coogan Harry Lloyd Mark Addy James Fleet. An amateur historian defies the academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III's remains, which were lost for over 500 years. Is The Lost King on Netflix ?. Unfortunately, The Lost King is not on Netflix. But...
19 Actors People Can't Look At The Same After Seeing Them In THAT Role (You Know The One)
"In literally anything, especially when she is being nice, I just think to myself: 'You're not fooling me, Bellatrix Lestrange!'"
‘House of the Dragon’ Finale: Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Our Predictions
'House of the Dragon' Episode 10 will show Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen's response to the Hightowers' betrayal, but when does the finale arrive on HBO?
startattle.com
American Gigolo (Season 1 Episode 7) “Atomic”, trailer, release date
Julian turns to an old client for answers. Sunday uncovers a witness who could identify Julian’s original betrayer. Michelle and Richard make a play for Colin’s safe return. Startattle.com – American Gigolo | Showtime. Network: Showtime. Episode title: “Atomic”. Release date: October 23, 2022 at 9pm...
He taught his parents to play instruments so he'd have people to jam with. They have an album now.
'Our musical taste is the exact same, I was brought up listening to Dad's live concert DVDs and vinyl,' the 20-year-old shared.
The 24 best Halloween movies for kids on Disney+
When it comes to spooky season, it doesn’t all have to be jump scares and gore. Enjoy festive family time this Halloween by introducing them to some of the best kids’ Halloween movies that Disney+ has to offer. From old-school favorites like The Adventures of Ichabod And Mr. Toad (1949) and Disney Channel Original classics like Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000) to newer stop-motion animation including Frankenweenie (2012), there’s something for everyone.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0