ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen

Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
ScreenCrush

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9: Every Easter Egg and Secret

House of the Dragon has an amazing opening credits sequence, but it’s not static. Each episode, the opening changes to reflect the events of that episode, which characters will be spotlighted, what alliances have been formed or broken, and who has recently perished. That’s just one of the little...
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report

The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Lost King Free Online

Cast: Sally Hawkins Steve Coogan Harry Lloyd Mark Addy James Fleet. An amateur historian defies the academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III's remains, which were lost for over 500 years. Is The Lost King on Netflix ?. Unfortunately, The Lost King is not on Netflix. But...
startattle.com

American Gigolo (Season 1 Episode 7) “Atomic”, trailer, release date

Julian turns to an old client for answers. Sunday uncovers a witness who could identify Julian’s original betrayer. Michelle and Richard make a play for Colin’s safe return. Startattle.com – American Gigolo | Showtime. Network: Showtime. Episode title: “Atomic”. Release date: October 23, 2022 at 9pm...
The Oregonian

The 24 best Halloween movies for kids on Disney+

When it comes to spooky season, it doesn’t all have to be jump scares and gore. Enjoy festive family time this Halloween by introducing them to some of the best kids’ Halloween movies that Disney+ has to offer. From old-school favorites like The Adventures of Ichabod And Mr. Toad (1949) and Disney Channel Original classics like Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000) to newer stop-motion animation including Frankenweenie (2012), there’s something for everyone.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy