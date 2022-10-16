ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

Biden pays extra for tacos at LA food stop

US President Joe Biden shelled out nearly four times the asking price when he stopped for tacos and quesadillas during a visit to Los Angeles on Thursday. Biden, who entered the restaurant alongside California Representative Karen Bass and LA County supervisor Hilda Solis, snagged two quesadillas and six tacos for the group, including chicken quesadillas for himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Mango Advances U.S. Expansion With Florida Stores

Mango, the Barcelona-based fashion retailer, has opened a store in Miami, Florida, taking another step forward in its goal to have 40 stores operating in the U.S. by 2024. Mango, compared to other international fashion companies such as Zara and H&M, has been slow to penetrate the U.S. But now it believes that the U.S. could be one of its top five markets in the world, once 40 Mango stores are up and running in the States and with e-commerce sales.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the...
MIAMI, FL
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy