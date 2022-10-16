Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
North Central West Virginia regional winners' art on display Oct. 25-31 at state Capitol
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Artwork by students from North Central West Virginia who are regional winners of the office’s sixth Kids Kick Opioids contest will be on display from Oct. 25-31 at the state Capitol bulding. The artwork designs showcasing efforts to raise awareness of opioid abuse...
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice rails against Miller, Mooney support for Amendment 2
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice dismissed the support by West Virginia's two U.S. House of Representatives members for Amendment 2 on Wednesday, accusing one of a conflict of interest and the other of barely being a West Virginian. In a joint statement released Tuesday, 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney,...
WVNews
Steptoe & Johnson adds 8 new associates
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Steptoe & Johnson PLLC on Tuesday announced it had hired eight new associates for offices in Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The new associates are Baylee Abbott, Luke Helms, Addison O’Rourke, Caroline Orrico, Rachel Ramezan, Brittany Smith, Hannah Vogt and Justin Wilson.
WVNews
West Virginia has no additional COVID deaths; active case count remains under 1,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported no additional COVID deaths Wednesday, with 310 new cases of the virus and 912 active cases. There have been 605,322 virus cases since the start of the pandemic in the state, and 7,479 deaths.
WVNews
Delaware auditor gets probation, fine for misconduct
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s state auditor was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and complete 500 hours of community service for official misconduct and conflict of interest convictions. Auditor Kathy McGuiness avoided jail time for the misdemeanors, each of...
WVNews
4-day West Virginia antlerless deer gun season starts Thursday
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The first segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season is set to open for four days starting Thursday in the state’s 51 counties open to deer firearms season. In addition to giving hunters more opportunities to take a deer, the...
WVNews
Injured Bueckers says she'll spend season as student coach
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Injured UConn star Paige Bueckers, in one of her recent Instagram stories. walks into a team photo shoot carrying a whistle and a clipboard and calling herself “Coach P," much to the amusement of her teammates. For the former national player of the year...
Comments / 0