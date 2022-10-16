ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WVNews

Steptoe & Johnson adds 8 new associates

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Steptoe & Johnson PLLC on Tuesday announced it had hired eight new associates for offices in Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The new associates are Baylee Abbott, Luke Helms, Addison O’Rourke, Caroline Orrico, Rachel Ramezan, Brittany Smith, Hannah Vogt and Justin Wilson.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WVNews

Delaware auditor gets probation, fine for misconduct

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s state auditor was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and complete 500 hours of community service for official misconduct and conflict of interest convictions. Auditor Kathy McGuiness avoided jail time for the misdemeanors, each of...
DELAWARE STATE
WVNews

Injured Bueckers says she'll spend season as student coach

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Injured UConn star Paige Bueckers, in one of her recent Instagram stories. walks into a team photo shoot carrying a whistle and a clipboard and calling herself “Coach P," much to the amusement of her teammates. For the former national player of the year...
STORRS, CT

