Sunday evening injury update from Swinney

During his Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on the injury status of his team following the Tigers’ 34-28 win over Florida State on Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

Swinney said the Tigers came through the game pretty healthy outside of redshirt junior Matthew Maloney, a walk-on linebacker and key special teamer, who suffered a torn ACL on a special teams play.

“He tore his ACL, so he’s going to be out,” Swinney said. “He’s had one on the other knee. This was his good knee that he hasn’t hurt before. So, really hate that for him. He’s a great kid and was starting on about three special teams for us. So, that was the biggest loss of the game.

“But other than that, bumps and bruises and things like that, that you can think as you’re going into game eight. But we’re in a pretty good spot overall.”

Up next for fifth-ranked Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) is Saturday’s Atlantic Division showdown against the ACC’s only other unbeaten team in No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0).

Kickoff at Death Valley is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

