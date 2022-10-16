C-M football rallies past Wayne to secure first win

Cael Bracewell

COLFAX — A career night for Cael Bracewell and a strong second half led Colfax-Mingo’s football team to its first win of the season.

The Tigerhawks trailed 2-0 after one quarter and went into halftime down 16-13 but controlled the second half during a 33-22 home victory in Class A District 6 action on Friday.

Bracewell threw for a career-high 315 yards and rushed for a career-best 107 yards in the victory. He threw four touchdown passes and one interception and rushed for another touchdown.

Curtis Horras was Bracewell’s favorite target. He finished with 10 catches for 200 yards and three scores. Both Bracewell and Horras registered 3.5 tackles on defense.

Curtis Horras

Conner Wood hauled in five passes for 62 yards and one TD, Xavier Woods added two catches for 40 yards and Shane Hostetter chipped in two catches for 13 yards.

Donovan Baucom led the defense with seven tackles, two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. Joe Earles added 6.5 tackles, Brock Nichol had 5.5 tackles and Wood registered four tackles and one sack.

Elias Hostetter finished with four tackles and recovered one fumble and Ben Keeney had 2.5 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Wayne (0-8 overall, 0-6 in the district) rushed for 203 yards in the loss. Strait Jacobson finished with 75 rushing yards and one TD, 51 receiving yards and another TD and 9.5 tackles to lead the Falcons.

Fischer Buckingham rushed for 90 yards and had seven tackles and Boudyn White threw for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown.

Colfax-Mingo improved to 1-7 overall and 1-5 in the district. The Tigerhawks will play one final game of the 2022 season against Cardinal (0-8 in Class 1A) at 7 p.m. on Friday in Eldon.