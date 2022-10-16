ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Trev Alberts has inconsistencies in metrics stories

The Nebraska football program is going to have to release the metrics it gave to former head coach Scott Frost when he was retained at the end of last year. In fact, now that a judge ruled on Tuesday that the university would have to divulge the agreement Trev Alberts and the former head coach reached at the end of last year, Alberts decided to go ahead and tell everyone.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska AD details remaining ticket situation for Husker home games

Nebraska has the longest-running sellout streak in college football as it stands. The current streak is at 386 games, with three home games remaining. The Huskers hope to get it to 389 consecutive games to keep the streak alive. There was a brief moment that the sellout streak was in...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Hilarious Nebraska Football Mascot Photo Goes Viral

Purdue took down Nebraska in a wild, 43-37 shootout in West Lafayette last Saturday. While the Cornhuskers took an L on the scoreboard, Nebraska mascot Herbie the Husker took one from his counterpart, Purdue Pete. In a photo shared by Purdue Associate AD Patrick Crawford, Purdue Pete can be seen...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Face No. 12 Purdue

• The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team is back on the road for its next three matches, beginning with a 7 p.m. (CT) showdown at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday. The Huskers and Boilermakers will meet in Holloway Gymnasium for a nationally televised Big Ten Network broadcast, with online streaming available at FoxSports.com.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Corn Nation

Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting

There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics

From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down

PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln

Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
