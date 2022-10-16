Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nebraska Football: Trev Alberts has inconsistencies in metrics stories
The Nebraska football program is going to have to release the metrics it gave to former head coach Scott Frost when he was retained at the end of last year. In fact, now that a judge ruled on Tuesday that the university would have to divulge the agreement Trev Alberts and the former head coach reached at the end of last year, Alberts decided to go ahead and tell everyone.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD details remaining ticket situation for Husker home games
Nebraska has the longest-running sellout streak in college football as it stands. The current streak is at 386 games, with three home games remaining. The Huskers hope to get it to 389 consecutive games to keep the streak alive. There was a brief moment that the sellout streak was in...
Look: Hilarious Nebraska Football Mascot Photo Goes Viral
Purdue took down Nebraska in a wild, 43-37 shootout in West Lafayette last Saturday. While the Cornhuskers took an L on the scoreboard, Nebraska mascot Herbie the Husker took one from his counterpart, Purdue Pete. In a photo shared by Purdue Associate AD Patrick Crawford, Purdue Pete can be seen...
huskers.com
Huskers Face No. 12 Purdue
• The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team is back on the road for its next three matches, beginning with a 7 p.m. (CT) showdown at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday. The Huskers and Boilermakers will meet in Holloway Gymnasium for a nationally televised Big Ten Network broadcast, with online streaming available at FoxSports.com.
Nebraska Football: Huskers’ coaching search power rankings Week 8
The Nebraska football program has been searching for a new head coach for over a month. Scott Frost’s replacement, Mickey Joseph, is now entering his second bye week of the season with a 2-2 record as a head coach. Joseph has two nice wins, one bad loss, and a...
Nebraska Football: Bill O’Brien reportedly ‘in play’ for the Huskers
Is Bill O’Brien preparing to leave the Alabama Crimson Tide in order to become the next head coach of the Nebraska football team? Fox analyst Bruce Feldman thinks he’s the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is definitely “in play” for the Huskers. Feldman appeared during Fox’s broadcast...
Nebraska-Illinois Set for Afternoon Kickoff
The Huskers hope to snap a two-game losing streak to the Illini
Nebraska Football: Husker fans calling for more changes after latest loss
After Nebraska football’s loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, there are some Husker fans that are out for blood. Having already seen the Cornhuskers head coach and defensive coordinator get dismissed this season, it’s unlikely that there are going to be any more staff members getting the boot. That...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska volleyball set for another top-15 matchup; Allick earns Big Ten award
It will be another top-15 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team when the Huskers play at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday. Nebraska (16-1) maintained its spot at No. 3 in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Purdue dropped three spots to No. 12 after Sunday’s loss against unranked Maryland.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting
There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!
klkntv.com
Husker AD Trev Alberts reveals details of Scott Frost’s restructured contract
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A judge ruled on Tuesday that the University of Nebraska must release the metrics of former football coach Scott Frost’s restructured contract. And Athletic Director Trev Alberts wasted no time, discussing the contract on Huskers Sports Radio later that day. Frost needed to win...
Corn Nation
Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics
From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
1011now.com
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
KETV.com
Creighton men's basketball receives highest preseason ranking in program history
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton men's basketball received Monday the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Jays were No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25 — the fifth time in school history that the program has started a season ranked. The four previous teams all reached the NCAA tournament.
KETV.com
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts arrested Sunday in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts was arrested early Sunday morning in Sarpy County. According to authorities, Betts was stopped for speeding around 1:30 a.m. by the La Vista Police Department. The former Husker had a misdemeanor warrant in Iowa for possession of a controlled...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
News Channel Nebraska
Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down
PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
doniphanherald.com
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
Comments / 0