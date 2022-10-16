Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Boba Chain from Taiwan in Rowland Heights - Tiger SugarDinh LeeRowland Heights, CA
Related
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Stephen Curry Revealed How Any Potential Girlfriends Had To Meet His Old-School Parents Before He Could Spend Time With Them: "I Had To Pick The Right Girl"
Stephen Curry spoke about his dating life as a youngster and how he dealt with his old-school parents.
Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever
Some of the greatest players all think that Stephen Curry is Top 10 all-time in NBA history.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal land new deals for 'Inside the NBA'
TNT's award-winning "Inside the NBA" team "will remain together for many years to come," the network's parent company said.
Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Dave Roberts
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly made a decision on manager Dave Roberts. Los Angeles fell to San Diego, 3-1, in the National League Divisional Series. Despite the Dodgers' early playoff exit, there will be no change at manager. According to Jack Harris, the Dodgers will bring Roberts back for...
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
BREAKING: 2021 NBA First Round Pick Reportedly Arrested
According to Kyle Bailey of Sports Radio WFNZ, Charlotte Hornets player James Bouknight was arrested.
Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Powerful Superteam Next Summer With Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green
The Lakers could create a dominant superteam by adding Draymond Green and Kyrie Irving alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Twins set to part ways with ex-Yankees slugger, reports say
The Minnesota Twins are set to move on from catcher Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Twins will look for a backstop to pair with Ryan Jeffers as Sanchez hits free agency. While there were...
Basketball World Reacts To The Greg Oden Job News
Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden has officially landed a new coaching gig. Oden, who spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate assistant for Ohio State, has joined Thad Matta's staff at Butler as the director of basketball operations. This move makes a ton of sense for Oden, who...
Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."
Bob Myers didn't think the Warriors would sign Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to these big-money extensions.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News
It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
Timberwolves finalize roster before season tips off Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves have finalized their roster ahead of their season opener on Wednesday. Here are your opening day Wolves:Kyle Anderson Anthony Edwards Bryn Forbes Luka Garza Rudy Gobert Nathan Knight Jaden McDaniels Jordan McLaughlin Josh Minott Wendell Moore Jr. Jaylen Nowell Eric Paschall Taurean Prince Naz Reid Austin Rivers D'Angelo Russell Karl-Anthony TownsThere aren't any surprises there -- the real roster intrigue comes from how head coach Chris Finch will use his two big men, Towns and Gobert. Another step forward for Edwards and improved play from Russell would also go a long way towards an improved finish for the Wolves, who were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year.The Wolves start the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)
Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Rams star ‘confident’ Odell Beckham Jr. will re-sign with team
That’s the big mystery as the free-agent wide receiver has yet to sign with a team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There has been a lot of talk about Beckham returning to Los Angeles and signing with the Rams. However, the ex-New York Giants star tweeted Wednesday that he had received a lowball offer from the Rams. But head coach Sean McVay said the Rams aren’t done negotiating, according to the Orange County Register’s Gilbert Manzano:
Comments / 0