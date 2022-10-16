ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly made a decision on manager Dave Roberts. Los Angeles fell to San Diego, 3-1, in the National League Divisional Series. Despite the Dodgers' early playoff exit, there will be no change at manager. According to Jack Harris, the Dodgers will bring Roberts back for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Twins set to part ways with ex-Yankees slugger, reports say

The Minnesota Twins are set to move on from catcher Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Twins will look for a backstop to pair with Ryan Jeffers as Sanchez hits free agency. While there were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Greg Oden Job News

Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden has officially landed a new coaching gig. Oden, who spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate assistant for Ohio State, has joined Thad Matta's staff at Butler as the director of basketball operations. This move makes a ton of sense for Oden, who...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News

It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Minnesota

Timberwolves finalize roster before season tips off Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves have finalized their roster ahead of their season opener on Wednesday. Here are your opening day Wolves:Kyle Anderson Anthony Edwards  Bryn Forbes Luka Garza Rudy Gobert  Nathan Knight  Jaden McDaniels Jordan McLaughlin  Josh Minott Wendell Moore Jr.  Jaylen Nowell  Eric Paschall Taurean Prince  Naz Reid  Austin Rivers D'Angelo Russell  Karl-Anthony TownsThere aren't any surprises there -- the real roster intrigue comes from how head coach Chris Finch will use his two big men, Towns and Gobert. Another step forward for Edwards and improved play from Russell would also go a long way towards an improved finish for the Wolves, who were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year.The Wolves start the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
NJ.com

Rams star ‘confident’ Odell Beckham Jr. will re-sign with team

That’s the big mystery as the free-agent wide receiver has yet to sign with a team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There has been a lot of talk about Beckham returning to Los Angeles and signing with the Rams. However, the ex-New York Giants star tweeted Wednesday that he had received a lowball offer from the Rams. But head coach Sean McVay said the Rams aren’t done negotiating, according to the Orange County Register’s Gilbert Manzano:

Comments / 0

Community Policy