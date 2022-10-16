ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Informal meeting on Grant Wood Trail development draws big crowd in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — There are new plans for an old trail in Linn County. Right now, the ideas for developing a two-mile stretch of Grant Wood Trail from Secrist Road to Springville are preliminary and numerous. Linn County Conservation presented at least three different alternate routes the trail extension could take, during a meeting at Springville's American Legion Hall Tuesday.
SPRINGVILLE, IA
Daily Iowan

Wilson’s Orchard and Farm to open location in Des Moines area

Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, a business that opened in Iowa City in 1985, is expanding to the Des Moines Area. The new location is expected to open in spring 2023. Paul Rasch, the owner of Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, located at 4823 Dingleberry Road NE #1, said he initially got the idea to add a second location two years ago when he was approached by Middlebrook, an agrihood in Cumming, Iowa, which blends an agricultural enterprise with a residential area.
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Grant Wood Trail public input meeting being held in Springville

Springville, Iowa — The Linn County Conservation Board will be hosting a public input meeting regarding the Grant Wood Trail. “There is interest in creating a trail connection to the city of Springville from the Grant Wood Trail,” said Dennis Goemaat, Conservation Board Executive Director. “Several areas of the trail are developed from Marion with more segments under design or study,”
SPRINGVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

40,000 pounds of pork donated to Waterloo foodbank Tuesday

Tuesday morning the Northeast Iowa Food Bank was gifted with 40,000 pounds of pork from the Lynch Family Foundation. October is National Pork Month and spotlights the nation's pork producers. “There is always a need for food donations to help those in need,” said Melissa Blockhus, a representative of the...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled

Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Record cold start for Cedar Rapids

A COLD start to the day today, not only in Cedar Rapids but along the I380 Corridor and across most of the Midwest. Lots of low 20s and upper teens this morning puts most of Eastern Iowa 15 to 20 degrees below normal for overnight low temperatures. Being this cold...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Trick-or-treat in Marion on October 31

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Princesses, superheroes, ghosts and goblins are invited to include a stop at Marion City Hall in their Halloween plans. The City of Marion will host a trick-or-treat event at City Hall (1225 6th Ave.) from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Children...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty breaks ground on new city hall

North Liberty — The City of North Liberty hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new City Hall site at 360 N. Main St. between Reds Alehouse and the Police Department. The land was acquired a decade ago, with the intent of building the city's civic campus after the opening of the new police station in 2020 and the nearby fire station.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

FedEx facility hiring in SW Cedar Rapids

The Lights on After School event in Dyersville helped raise awareness of the importance of after-school programs. Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury. A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital. One...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo Restaurant Makes Plans To Downsize

A Waterloo restaurant is shaking things up a bit. Last week, the staff for a Waterloo eatery announced some big changes would be coming their way this month. On October 14th, the team behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Currently located at...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CRPD reminder on where you can display yard signs

Ahead of election day the Cedar Rapids Police Department wants to remind you about where all those yards signs can be displayed after receiving a lot of calls about them. Whether they're political, for garage sales or any other sign in your yard they need to be on your side of the sidewalk, or ten to twelve feet from the road's edge if you don't have a sidewalk.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season

Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
WATERLOO, IA

