Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
Candidates face off in first debate for Georgia Governor
ATLANTA (WDEF) – The first debate tonight among candidates for Governor of Georgia was a three person event. Governor Brian Kemp, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel faced off in Atlanta. It was a rematch for Kemp and Abrams after a contentious race in 2018, narrowly won...
WDEF
Georgia sets early voting record, TN & NC also start this week
ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Early Voting began in Georgia on Monday with record setting numbers. The state reports that more than 130,000 Georgians voted on Monday. That number is 85% higher than the first day of early voting in 2018 (last midterm elections with a Governor’s Race on the ballot).
WDEF
Early Voting Starts on Monday in Georgia
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Starting on Monday through Friday, November 4, Georgia voters will begin to cast their ballots in the state’s critical midterm elections in early voting. Most precincts will be opened from Monday-Saturday with some precincts having open hours on Sundays. To find your voting precinct use https://iwillvote.com/...
WDEF
Tennessee High School Prep Polls
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:<
WDEF
tnAchieves mentor deadline is this Friday
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee needs 2,900 volunteer mentors by Friday. That’s the goal for the tnAchieves scholarship program which provides mentors to students going to college for the first time. But some local counties have already hit their target, while others are lagging. In our area, Grundy...
WDEF
Baylor’s Gary Partrick Named TSSAA Girls Golf Coach of the Year
(press release) CHATTANOOGA, TENN. – Baylor School golf coach Gary Partrick has been selected by Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association as the 2021-22 Girls’ Golf Coach of the Year. “This is truly a well-deserved honor for Gary,” said Baylor Athletic Director Mark Price. “He continually exhibits the ideals...
Comments / 2