Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’
There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots. Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.
Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move
The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Everything Bill Belichick, Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s second win
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe won his second straight start as New England’s starter. The rookie hasn’t seemed overwhelmed on the field playing or at the podium talking about it. Here’s everything Bill Belichick, the Patriots players and Zappe himself said about his role in Sunday’s win:
Patriots Rumors: New Details On DeVante Parker-Troy Brown Dustup
The Patriots’ feel-good win in Cleveland didn’t come without some drama. After New England settled for a field goal on its opening drive against the Browns, reporters at FirstEnergy Stadium spotted wideout DeVante Parker getting into a heated exchange with Patriots receivers coach Troy Brown. The two eventually were separated, and Parker remained visibly upset afterward with multiple teammates attempting to calm him down. He was back on the field for the next series, though, hauling in a 14-yard pass from quarterback Bailey Zappe on the first play.
Look: Postgame Photo Of Bill Belichick Is Going Viral
You don't see Bill Belichick smiling very often. Sunday's win called for it, though. The Patriots blew out the Browns on Sunday, as New England throttled Cleveland, 38-15. Following the game, a very happy Belichick let out a big smile during his postgame news conference. "Bill Belichick’s smile says it...
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Mac Jones Attitude Issue? Patriots Writer Curiously Cites ‘Someone’ Who’d Know
The well-documented quarterback competition pertaining to the New England Patriots has created a number of storylines relating to both Mac Jones and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin further fueled that fire Wednesday morning when he appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and speculated on a...
Bailey Zappe Reveals When Patriots Told Him He’d Start Vs. Browns
Mac Jones wasn’t a game-time decision this past weekend in Cleveland, but he wasn’t far off. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe said the New England Patriots didn’t inform him that he’d be starting against the Cleveland Browns until Saturday. “To be quite honest with you, I think...
Patriots Captain ‘Gutted’ By Ace Special Teamer’s Knee Injury
CLEVELAND — One of the New England Patriots’ kicking-game stalwarts suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Veteran special teamer Cody Davis went down clutching his knee while covering a kickoff late in the first half of New England’s 38-15 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium. He walked to the locker room with members of the Patriots’ training staff and swiftly was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Patriots Rally To Congratulate Bill Belichick Following Milestone Win
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made history Sunday, opening up an opportunity for the players on New England’s roster to sing his praises. Belichick moved into a tie for second place on the NFL all-time wins list among head coaches Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The win was Belichick’s 324th to tie Chicago Bears legend George Halas, bringing him within 23 of the all-time record set by famed Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.
NFL Rumors: Jack Easterby Claims He Left Patriots For Bizarre Reason
Jack Easterby’s puzzling tenure in Houston finally came to a close Monday when the Texans relieved the 39-year-old of his duties as executive vice president of football operations. Easterby’s rapid rise to power in Houston came after a six-year tenure in New England, where he served as a character...
Patriots Looking Smart To Let J.C. Jackson Walk In Free Agency
During his Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters, Jerod Mayo was asked why some Patriots standouts are unable to maintain the same level of success after leaving New England. “This must be a J.C. (Jackson) reference,” the linebackers coach replied. Yes, it’s been that kind of season for Jackson,...
Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful
BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
Tyquan Thornton’s performance ‘speaks volumes’ to Patriots as rookie battles personal issues
Tyquan Thornton made a major impact in just his second career NFL game on Sunday. The Patriots’ second-round rookie receiver caught four passes for 37 yards and had three carries for 16 yards. Most importantly, Thornton scored his first two NFL touchdowns (a receiving and a rushing touchdown) to help the Patriots beat the Browns, 38-15.
fantasypros.com
New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns
The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
Week 7 NFL power rankings: Are New York Jets and Giants worthy of joining Buffalo Bills in Top 10?
You already know the Buffalo Bills are among the NFL's elite. But have both the New York Jets and Giants worked their way into the top of the poll?
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/17/22)
It is another Misery Monday for Cleveland Browns fans. It is Monday, October 17, 2022, and the Browns seem to be self-destructing week after week. This marks the third straight week we start with a Browns team loss. The news byte from an ESPN Cleveland personality headlines the Monday edition...
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge
If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
NECN
NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots' Kendrick Bourne Drawing Interest From ‘Multiple Teams'
Report: Kendrick Bourne drawing trade interest from 'multiple teams' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kendrick Bourne probably could benefit from a fresh start, and it appears a few teams are interested in giving it to him. "Multiple" NFL clubs have called the New England Patriots about a potential trade...
Kendrick Bourne Injury: New Details On Patriots Wide Receiver
Kendrick Bourne was mostly a spectator during the New England Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots wide receiver suffered a toe injury on the opening drive of Sunday’s 38-15 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium. He remained on the sideline for the remainder of the game but did not return to the field, finishing with one catch for 17 yards on four offensive snaps. After the game, Bourne sported a large wrap/ice pack on his foot in the locker room but appeared in good spirits.
Comments / 0