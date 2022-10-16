Mais, come get spooky with us at the Rougarou Fest this weekend, October 21-23 in Houma!. The fest is back, and oh my gourd, there are a lot of things happening! The fest is a free family-friendly festival that celebrates our folklore that only lives in the bayous of our area. It features music, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and much more! Presented by Peoples Drug Store, all proceeds from the fest go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center which is a local nonprofit that is changing the way we think, teach, and learn about Louisiana and our eroding coasts. Please make note the fest did change locations and will no longer be downtown. Instead, join us at the Wetlands Discovery Center next to the Main Branch Library and the Courtyard Marriott in Houma!

HOUMA, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO