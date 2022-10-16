Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Cannata’s presents Drink Pink event benefiting MBP
Cannata’s invites the community to come out and Drink Pink with Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins, tonight from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. A donation of $15 per person will be collected to support Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in the fight to support, cure, and ultimately end breast cancer.
houmatimes.com
Rougarou Fest to Host Outdoor Movie Night
The Rougarou Fest will celebrate E.T.’s 40th Anniversary on Friday, October 21, at 7:00 p.m. with an outdoor viewing of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage at this year’s Rougarou Fest!. The Rougarou Fest is a free family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that...
houmatimes.com
Jurassic Quest set to roar into Houma
The largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in the country is gearing up to roar its way through Houma! Gather your family and head over to Jurassic Quest at the Barry P. Bonvillian Civic Center from November 4- 6. The event will host a weekend full of family fun...
houmatimes.com
LPPL event supported local authors
Lafourche Parish Public Library recently hosted a Louisiana Authors Book Fair, featuring a panel of local authors. The fair was held at the library’s Thibodaux Branch hosting a networking opportunity between book lovers and their favorite local authors. Guests were able to meet with their favorite authors and receive in depth information on their favorite reads, the creative process, as well as writing and publishing tips.
houmatimes.com
Everything you need to know about Rougarou Fest 2022!
Mais, come get spooky with us at the Rougarou Fest this weekend, October 21-23 in Houma!. The fest is back, and oh my gourd, there are a lot of things happening! The fest is a free family-friendly festival that celebrates our folklore that only lives in the bayous of our area. It features music, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and much more! Presented by Peoples Drug Store, all proceeds from the fest go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center which is a local nonprofit that is changing the way we think, teach, and learn about Louisiana and our eroding coasts. Please make note the fest did change locations and will no longer be downtown. Instead, join us at the Wetlands Discovery Center next to the Main Branch Library and the Courtyard Marriott in Houma!
houmatimes.com
Wilmore sisters to share journey to success at River Parishes Community College
Sisters Sherry and Cherry Wilmore are the epitome of strength, resilience and determination. Locally known as “Everybody’s Favorite Twins” the two sisters constantly have boots on the ground in Terrebonne Parish, helping the youth, and community they love. The Wilmore sisters will share their journey from foster care to community pioneers at the River Parishes Community College on Wednesday, October 19. The RPCC Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Action Team will feature the twins in a presentation titled A Resilient Journey.
whereyat.com
Oak Street 2022 Poboy Festival
After a two-year hiatus, the Oak Street Merchants, Residents, and Property Owners are back with their 14th annual Poboy Fest this fall on November 6 from 10 to 6 p.m. The event will feature three stages for live music performances, over 40 food vendors, an arts market, and a children's area. In addition, the 2022 festival will place an emphasis on highlighting the history of the poboy with tailored programming and events.
whereyat.com
Food With a View
Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
WDSU
Filming in St. Bernard Parish on Tuesday will have simulated gunfire
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Government has announced that there will be filming with simulated gunfire at the 40 Arpent Wetlands Observatory, located at the end of Jean Lafitte and Benjamin Street in Chalmette. Filming is currently scheduled for 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest
In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
Krewe of Cleopatra names 50th Queen ahead of 2023 Carnival Season
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Cleopatra will be celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2023 Carnival Season. Krewe Members kicked off the celebration Saturday with a Royal Gala brunch. They also crowned the 50th Queen Cleopatra: Victoria Bagot.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture
Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
houmatimes.com
Tips for the cold front moving in tonight
After weeks of beautiful weather and sunny skies, chilly temperatures are preparing to make their way down South. Residents of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes will get an early taste of winter this week with temperatures expected in the 30 as early as tonight. We’ve created a list of tips to...
houmatimes.com
Teddy Bear Drive to benefit local law enforcement agencies
In honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Thibodaux Real Estate Agent LJ Martin is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to host a Teddy Bear Drive, in effort to comfort children in emergency situations. The teddy bears will be donated to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lockport Police Department and the Thibodaux Police Department.
houmatimes.com
TPSD celebrates Unity Day
Terrebonne Parish School Board asks that students and faculty wear orange on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in honor of Unity Day. Wearing orange shows support and sends a visible message against bullying. TPSB has approved that students and faculty can wear an orange shirt with uniform pants in honor of...
NOLA.com
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand
Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
Boil water advisory for part of Lafourche Parish
Many residents of Lafourche Parish today are advise to boil their water before consuming it. “The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for some Sixth Ward communities and portions of Thibodaux
NOLA.com
Learn the dark history of New Orleans' calaboose, a true French Quarter dungeon
It’s among the most photographed places in New Orleans, and for good reason. It also happens to be one of the prettiest. You know the spot, and you know the shot: Jackson Square, as seen from across Decatur Street. Gen. Andrew Jackson atop his steed anchors the center, with the Gothic spires of St. Louis Cathedral towering behind him.
