Georgia State

WDEF

Georgia sets early voting record, TN & NC also start this week

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Early Voting began in Georgia on Monday with record setting numbers. The state reports that more than 130,000 Georgians voted on Monday. That number is 85% higher than the first day of early voting in 2018 (last midterm elections with a Governor’s Race on the ballot).
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Ga. early voting begins Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is just a few weeks away and if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve and avoid long lines at the polls, you can vote early starting Monday in Georgia. People at the Board of Elections office say they expect most people...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgians 'blow away' previous turnout record on 1st day of early voting

ATLANTA - Day two of early voting in Georgia hasn't kicked off yet and election officials say voter turnout has already outpaced numbers from the previous midterm election. The Georgia Secretary of State's chief operating officers says more than 125,000 voted on day one of early voting yesterday. In the...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Early voting begins in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Monday is the first day of early, in-person voting, in Georgia. Big races include the seat for governor and who will control the Senate. All eyes are on Georgia this election cycle as voters will decide whether Governor Brian Kemp and Senator Raphael Warnock will keep their seats. Gubernatorial candidate, Democrat Stacy […]
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Kemp/Abrams debate tonight at 7PM

ATLANTA (WDEF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and challenger Stacey Abrams face off tonight in a debate on the first day of early voting in their race. It is the first of two scheduled debates. Of course, this is a rematch after the two faced each other four years...
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Stacey Abrams Holds Virtual Press Conference Ahead of Debate

ATLANTA (WDEF)- Ahead of Monday night’s debate against Governor Brian Kemp and the start of early voting, Democratic challenger for Georgia’s gubernatorial election Stacey Abrams held a virtual press conference where she took questions from reporters primarily across the state of Georgia. News 12 was the only outlet...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia SHIP offers free Medicare beneficiaries assistance

VALDOSTA – The Georgia SHIP is now offering free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 7. During this time, adults aged 65 and older and qualified people with disabilities under 65 can review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Farmers for Kemp rally held at Sunbelt Ag Expo Tuesday

Governor Brian Kemp spent part of the day in Moultrie at the Sunbelt Expo. Along with attending a handful of events, the Governor also held a rally. Kemp spoke with farmers attendees about being victorious in the water wars and supporting agriculture. "We have been talking to farms like Bart...
MOULTRIE, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia

Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA

