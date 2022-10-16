Read full article on original website

WJCL
Early Voting: Some Savannah voters kept in line for 2 hours. Here's what officials say to avoid that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thousands of people showed up Monday to vote in Georgia, specifically in Chatham County, setting a new early-voting record, but also causing delays. “We had what I would characterize as historic numbers,” said Colin McRae, chairman for the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He says...
WDEF
Georgia sets early voting record, TN & NC also start this week
ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Early Voting began in Georgia on Monday with record setting numbers. The state reports that more than 130,000 Georgians voted on Monday. That number is 85% higher than the first day of early voting in 2018 (last midterm elections with a Governor’s Race on the ballot).
wtoc.com
Ga. early voting begins Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is just a few weeks away and if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve and avoid long lines at the polls, you can vote early starting Monday in Georgia. People at the Board of Elections office say they expect most people...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgians 'blow away' previous turnout record on 1st day of early voting
ATLANTA - Day two of early voting in Georgia hasn't kicked off yet and election officials say voter turnout has already outpaced numbers from the previous midterm election. The Georgia Secretary of State's chief operating officers says more than 125,000 voted on day one of early voting yesterday. In the...
Early voting begins in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Monday is the first day of early, in-person voting, in Georgia. Big races include the seat for governor and who will control the Senate. All eyes are on Georgia this election cycle as voters will decide whether Governor Brian Kemp and Senator Raphael Warnock will keep their seats. Gubernatorial candidate, Democrat Stacy […]
WDEF
Kemp/Abrams debate tonight at 7PM
ATLANTA (WDEF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and challenger Stacey Abrams face off tonight in a debate on the first day of early voting in their race. It is the first of two scheduled debates. Of course, this is a rematch after the two faced each other four years...
Suburbs delivered recent wins for Georgia Democrats. This year, they're up for grabs
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Suburban voters in swing states around the country helped propel President Biden to victory in 2020. That included Georgia, where voters also sent two Democrats to the U.S. Senate for the first time in years. Two years later, without former President Donald Trump on the ballot...
As Georgians get set to vote, here’s how one county is combating shortages of poll workers
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says 131,000 Georgians cast ballots on Monday in the midterm election, setting a record. This comes as many voting precincts are dealing with shortages of poll workers. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston went inside one of Cobb County’s training...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Georgia National Fair sees second-highest attendance rate in history
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair wrapped up a near-record year over the weekend. Monday, the fair released the official numbers, stating that more than 540,000 people made their way through the turnstiles since the opening day on October 6, their second-biggest attendance ever. The last fair before...
WDEF
Stacey Abrams Holds Virtual Press Conference Ahead of Debate
ATLANTA (WDEF)- Ahead of Monday night’s debate against Governor Brian Kemp and the start of early voting, Democratic challenger for Georgia’s gubernatorial election Stacey Abrams held a virtual press conference where she took questions from reporters primarily across the state of Georgia. News 12 was the only outlet...
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 10/19/22
Crews continue their search for a missing man on Lake Juliette. A boat capsized and went into the water according to Fire Chief Matt Jackson.
How Warnock’s church highlights the key to Georgia’s Senate race
The campaign is focusing on Herschel Walker's foibles, but strategists note that Warnock also has to "requalify" himself with Black voters.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia SHIP offers free Medicare beneficiaries assistance
VALDOSTA – The Georgia SHIP is now offering free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 7. During this time, adults aged 65 and older and qualified people with disabilities under 65 can review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs.
Ga. superintendent candidates confront the issues, and each other
Richard Woods, a Republican, wants another four years as Georgia state school superintendent but Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy asserts she could do better.
wfxl.com
Farmers for Kemp rally held at Sunbelt Ag Expo Tuesday
Governor Brian Kemp spent part of the day in Moultrie at the Sunbelt Expo. Along with attending a handful of events, the Governor also held a rally. Kemp spoke with farmers attendees about being victorious in the water wars and supporting agriculture. "We have been talking to farms like Bart...
Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia
Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
Georgia's Muslim community seeking more political engagement in midterm election
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The last few weeks have been busy for Shafina Khabani, the staff and the volunteers at the Georgia Muslim Voter Project. Saturday was no different as people unfolded tablecloths and displayed merchandise in preparation for a candidate forum at the Masjid Al-Furquan West Cobb Islamic Center.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (October 9-15)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County teacher writes book to help grieving moms after losing two children of her own. During the day, she's a writing lab teacher helping students how to improve their writing skills and share their stories. Outside the classroom, Tiffany Madison is a mom who has experienced the loss of two babies.
