WTVC
Youth Villages of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Youth Villages provides help for children and young people across the United States who face a wide range of emotional, mental, and behavioral problems. Today we welcome Kiyoko Puca and Ciscily Stewart from Youth Villages Chattanooga to tell us all about this great organization.
AdWeek
Haley Roedder Joins WTVC as Weekend Morning Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Haley Roedder has joined Chattanooga, Tenn., ABC affiliate WTVC as the weekend morning anchor and reporter. Roedder posted that the new job...
chattanoogapulse.com
Scenic City Wings Competition Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday
This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
chattanoogapulse.com
Gratefull Is Back: Citywide Thanksgiving Luncheon Will Be Held On November 17
Gratefull, formerly known as One Table created by Causeway, is back!. On Thursday, November 17 residents of the Greater Chattanooga area are invited to a free Thanksgiving Luncheon held from 11:30am until 1:30pm in the middle of the 200-block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. This community-wide Thanksgiving Luncheon was postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic.
chattanoogacw.com
'Bleeding orange:' Chattanooga Vols fan tears ACL while celebrating Alabama's defeat
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just like Vols fans everywhere else, a Tennessee Vols fan in Chattanooga had a day he'll never forget on Saturday. But that day didn't just leave Matt Wheeler with happy memories. He also now has a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee. See why...
WDEF
Georgia sets early voting record, TN & NC also start this week
ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Early Voting began in Georgia on Monday with record setting numbers. The state reports that more than 130,000 Georgians voted on Monday. That number is 85% higher than the first day of early voting in 2018 (last midterm elections with a Governor’s Race on the ballot).
WDEF
Residents respond to Collegedale rezoning
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — For months, hundreds in the local community had vocally opposed the rezoning at Collegedale’s planning and city commission meetings. Over 3,500 signatures had also been signed on an online change.org petition. Regardless of their concerns, the city is moving forward. “Another of my neighbors...
Hilltop
One Night Changed A Student’s Life. The Resulting Disability Now Drives Him to Spark Change At Howard.
Early one December 2021 night, Cameron Patterson was driving to a high school basketball game on Ringgold, Georgia, roads that were freshly showered with rainwater. Patterson said he was driving at least 10 miles per hour more than the speed limit when his Honda Accord hydroplaned off the road and flipped three to four times over a grass field. When it stopped, the car was smoking and his knees were twisted onto the steering wheel, Patterson recounted.
Chattanooga, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga. The Cleveland High School football team will have a game with East Ridge High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. The Bradley Central High School football team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
WDEF
Two Festivals Bring Many to Coolidge Park Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two festivals dominated the northshore at Coolidge Park Saturday. One festival was called Vegfest. It celebrated the vegans in our community and helped raise awareness about a plant based diet. The executive director of Triangle Vegfest Expos, the organization running vegfest, said that, “A lot of people...
mymix1041.com
National Night Out – Tuesday, October 18 at Bradley Square Mall
We were joined by Cleveland Police PIO Evie West to talk about the National Night Out event taking place at Bradley Square Mall from 5:00 – 8:00 on Tuesday. Learn more about the Cleveland Police Department on their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/clevelandpolicetn/. Event Details:. ~~~ National Night Out 2022 ~~~
WDEF
tnAchieves mentor deadline is this Friday
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee needs 2,900 volunteer mentors by Friday. That’s the goal for the tnAchieves scholarship program which provides mentors to students going to college for the first time. But some local counties have already hit their target, while others are lagging. In our area, Grundy...
WDEF
Baylor’s Gary Partrick Named TSSAA Girls Golf Coach of the Year
(press release) CHATTANOOGA, TENN. – Baylor School golf coach Gary Partrick has been selected by Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association as the 2021-22 Girls’ Golf Coach of the Year. “This is truly a well-deserved honor for Gary,” said Baylor Athletic Director Mark Price. “He continually exhibits the ideals...
WDEF
Golden Apple: Ashley Frogg, Rossville Elementary
ROSSVILLE, GA (WDEF) – Ashley Frogg has a gift for connecting with some of youngest students at Rossville Elementary. She lays the foundation for a life-long love of learning. That lesson is not lost on the parents of even her newest students. Courtney Gadd is the principal at Rossville...
WDEF
Teenager shot at foot of Missionary Ridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager this evening at the foot of Missionary Ridge. It happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street near the I 24 Ridgecut around 7:30 PM. When officers arrived, they found an 18 year old male with...
Government Technology
Tennessee Residents Embrace New Broadband Investment
(TNS) — Using a public-private partnership, about 3,400 homes in rural Walker County will be equipped for high-speed internet in the next two years. Walker County elected leaders and officials with Kinetic by Windstream answered questions about the nearly $11.3 million project last week at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. Many of the approximately 50 residents present had slow internet and were hoping for a solution.
WDEF
House Destroyed in Fire and Explosions in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Four people are displaced after a fire followed by explosions destroyed their home in East Chattanooga. Firefighters say the fire occurred in the Forest Acres neighborhood at the 2500 block of Maple Street. They responded shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning they responded to the home to battle the fire.
WTVC
Semillas forms petition for resignation of Hamilton Co. school board member Rhonda Thurman
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community organization Semillas has created a petition asking for the resignation of Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman following her controversial comments about Hispanic students. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said: "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and...
WDEF
Bradley County man facing assault charges after Tuesday morning stabbing
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Bradley County man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man early yesterday morning. Wesley Beck is being charged with one count of Aggravated Assault. The incident took place at around 1:30 A.M. Tuesday, when Bradley County 911 received a call of a...
