Early one December 2021 night, Cameron Patterson was driving to a high school basketball game on Ringgold, Georgia, roads that were freshly showered with rainwater. Patterson said he was driving at least 10 miles per hour more than the speed limit when his Honda Accord hydroplaned off the road and flipped three to four times over a grass field. When it stopped, the car was smoking and his knees were twisted onto the steering wheel, Patterson recounted.

RINGGOLD, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO