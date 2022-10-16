ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 12

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

What Laughing Bill Belichick Said About Viral Brenden Schooler Moment

Sunday probably marked the last time Brenden Schooler ever tries to present a football to Bill Belichick. In case you missed it, Schooler attempted to give Belichick a ball after recovering a muffed punt late in the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland. Belichick declined and seemed totally disinterested in the gesture, and the humorous moment immediately went viral.
NECN

AFC Personnel Exec Gives Positive Assessment of Patriots QB Bailey Zappe

AFC personnel exec gives positive assessment of Bailey Zappe originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bailey Zappe has proven a lot of people and teams wrong over the last three weeks. After nearly pulling off an upset of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4, the rookie...
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NESN

NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Bet Down

After a big road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills have again been bet down as the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Buffalo Bills +290 (Last week: +450, #1) The...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Julian Edelman Reveals His Pick For Patriots Starting Quarterback

There could be a quarterback controversy brewing up in New England. Mac Jones, who started the first three games of the season, is still banged up with a high ankle sprain. Bailey Zappe has appeared in the last three games and has played at a level that could challenge Jones when he's healthy.
fantasypros.com

New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns

The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy