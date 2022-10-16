Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
Late Galesburg Dentist Dr. Kandy Sayrs Leaves $100K Gift to Support Students in Sandburg’s Dental Hygiene Program
Even after her retirement from a career that lasted more than 30 years, Dr. Kandy Sayrs made it a point to make appointments at the Carl Sandburg College Annex. A couple of times each year, the longtime dentist would stop by the downtown Galesburg location to sit for teeth cleanings done by students in Sandburg’s dental hygiene program. Appointments often last several hours — and sometimes multiple visits — as the hygienists-in-training go through a lengthy checklist and have their work looked over by professionals. But for Sayrs — the first woman to work as a dentist in her hometown of Galesburg — the time spent in the chair was no bother at all. If anything, she viewed it as a moment of service.
ourquadcities.com
You can help people impacted by cancer flourish
Flourish, the annual fundraiser for Living Proof Exhibit, which offers the therapeutic benefits of the arts to people impacted by cancer, will be Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, Davenport. The event – from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – will feature live music, beautiful artwork...
ourquadcities.com
Help build up Habitat at Bettendorf fundraiser
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will hold its 17th-annual “Mr. & Ms. Habitat” fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 22nd at The Isle Casino and Hotel in Bettendorf. The event is an important source of funding for local homebuilding and home repair efforts, according to as Tuesday release from Habitat. This tongue-in-cheek fundraiser begins at 5:30 p.m. and features a silent auction, heavy appetizers, drinks, and games. The program begins at 7 p.m. with a handful of Habitat supporters competing for the title of Mr. or Ms. Habitat.
ourquadcities.com
Officials: Youth justice center will have classroom environment
Scott County broke ground on its new Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center (YJRC) at a ceremony held Tuesday. Local officials, partner representatives and community members were in attendance, and Scott County Board Chair Ken Beck, YJRC Director Jeremy Kaiser, Wold Architects & Engineers Partner Roger Schroepfer, and Bruce Builders Owner Bill Bruce, shared remarks.
ourquadcities.com
Treasures await at South Rock Island giveaway
South Rock Island Township is hosting a free giveaway Tuesday, October 18, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at South Rock Island Township, located at 4330 11th Street. Coats, sweaters, clothes, toys and household items will be available, all for free. For more information, click here or call (309) 788-0496.
ourquadcities.com
Select IA students can attend Ambrose tuition-free
As part of a strategic effort to eliminate cost barriers to higher education, Iowa high school graduates who are eligible for the Pell Grant may qualify to attend St. Ambrose University tuition-free through the Ambrose Advantage program. According to Federal Student Aid data, Iowa residents owed an average of $31,000...
ourquadcities.com
YouthHope will reveal new mural Tuesday
YouthHope and Rotary Club of Rock Island will hold a grand reveal for the new “There is Hope” mural at the Rock Island Youth Center. The event will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at the YouthHope Rock Island Youth Center, 2707 11th St., Rock Island. The mural is an...
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate all things spooky at annual Davenport Halloween parade
Ghosts and goblins, witches and warriors and superheroes and sports stars will line the streets of Davenport for the annual Halloween parade!. Join the fun Sunday, October 30, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Bring the whole brood and dress up in costumes to get into the ‘spirit’ of things!
ourquadcities.com
Veterans Network celebrates four years of job connections
The Quad Cities Veteran Network, in partnership with IowaWORKS, will celebrate its fourth anniversary of connecting veterans to local jobs. The celebration will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. The celebration includes food and cake for all veterans. The networking...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon City Council Holds Nearly an Hour Long Discussion Regarding $400,000 Donation to Kreider Services for Purchase of Timber Creek Golf Course
Kreider Services in Dixon is continuing their efforts to raise the money to purchase Timber Creek Golf Course in Dixon. During the Dixon City Council meeting Monday night the council held a nearly hour-long discussion about making a $400,000 donation towards the cause. Mayor Li Arellano supported the donation, but...
KWQC
Moline dog and owner co-author a book on how to beat cancer
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -A Moline woman has been diagnosed with cancer four times. She was inspired to write a book (from her dog’s perspective) on how he helped her repeatedly beat the disease. Pamela Crouch and her dog, Cooper Wigglesmith, are the co-authors of a new 32-page book, “Dr....
KWQC
Muscatine rescue pup chosen for K-9 narcotics detection training
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC)-Dogs living in shelters are waiting for forever homes and want to become someone’s best friend and perfect pet. But some canines, like Pocket, are not suited for a traditional dog’s life, so there’s a different path that is better for them. Pocket (formerly Payton),...
KWQC
Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
From jams and jellies, to salsas and savory condiments. New shop coming to Seminary St.
A business that grew out of a stand at the Galesburg Farmer’s Market will soon open a store in the heart of historic Seminary Street. Malley Farms, a locally-owned cottage food producer featuring everything from unique jams and jellies, to salsas and savory condiments, will lease a soon-to-be-vacant building directly north of Landmark Cafe & Creperie on South Seminary Street.
1 stabbed in family fight in Kewanee
A man is recovering today after he was stabbed by a young relative in Kewanee over the weekend. Kewanee police officers were called to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on October 15th at about 11:31 p.m. for a disturbance involving a stabbing. When they arrived, they located an 18-year-old man lying in the […]
starvedrock.media
Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves
Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
ourquadcities.com
Augie wins diversity award for 3rd time
Augustana College’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion continues to earn recognition. For the third time, the private school has earned the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine. Augie is among 103 institutions recognized by INSIGHT for the HEED Award in 2022, according...
ourquadcities.com
New downtown LeClaire businesses open
This Thursday, Oct. 20, Root 67 – a new retail development owned by Kimberly & Rodney Collier in LeClaire – is opening in downtown LeClaire. Come check out the building housing Buttercupp Candles, Nest – A Modern General Store, Cody Rose Flower Company, and THE Collective (opening in November). The development name is a play on U.S. 67, the main drag downtown.
Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event
The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities. The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release. There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
KWQC
Galesburg BMWED leader reacts as union heads back to the bargaining table with BNSF
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The third-largest railroad union in the country rejected its tentative agreement with BNSF railway last week, renewing the possibility of a major railway strike. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division represents more than 11,000 maintenance workers who repair the tracks trains travel on. On...
Comments / 0