Kentucky State

fox17.com

Lee: Tennessee families won't be impacted by CDC vote on COVID vax for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — COVID-19 vaccines were added Thursday to the list of recommended childhood immunizations, but Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says families across the state won't be impacted. An independent advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted unanimously to approve the 2023 Child...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Former Republican state rep. of Hendersonville urges people to vote Democrat in election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Former state representative Randy Stamps, a Hendersonville Republican, is breaking with his party in the 5th District Congressional Race. He’s urging people to vote for Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell, a Nashville Democrat, in the race against GOP congressional nominee Andy Ogles, a Maury County Republican who currently serves as Maury County Mayor.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Millersville Police Department work to identify aggravated burglary suspects

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are searching for aggravated burglary suspects wanted for questioning concerning a crime on Ted Dorris Road Thursday morning. The Millersville Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects in the picture attached to this story. If you have any information, please call (615)...
MILLERSVILLE, TN

