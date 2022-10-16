Read full article on original website
NOAA Winter Outlook projects drought to continue in parts of Tennessee, expand elsewhere
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projects winter will be warmer and drier for southern states while drought will persist in the Great Plains and western states. NOAA's 2022-2023 Winter Outlook shows parts of the west and the heartland of the U.S. have experienced severe or exceptional drought...
Lee: Tennessee families won't be impacted by CDC vote on COVID vax for kids
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — COVID-19 vaccines were added Thursday to the list of recommended childhood immunizations, but Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says families across the state won't be impacted. An independent advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted unanimously to approve the 2023 Child...
Search suspended for missing man chronicling solo sail to Florida on social media
WASHINGTON (TND) — The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast has suspended its search for a missing 22-year-old man who set sail from Massachusetts on his way to Florida just before Hurricane Ian slammed into southwestern Florida. With no further information or sightings and negative response to Urgent Marine Information Broadcasts,...
Misinformation spreads amid CDC vote on COVID-19 vax recommendation for children
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The debate over the COVID-19 vaccine for children heats up as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) takes up a crucial vote on Thursday. There's some misinformation spreading that this vote could require children to get the shot in order to go to...
Former Republican state rep. of Hendersonville urges people to vote Democrat in election
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Former state representative Randy Stamps, a Hendersonville Republican, is breaking with his party in the 5th District Congressional Race. He’s urging people to vote for Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell, a Nashville Democrat, in the race against GOP congressional nominee Andy Ogles, a Maury County Republican who currently serves as Maury County Mayor.
Millersville Police Department work to identify aggravated burglary suspects
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are searching for aggravated burglary suspects wanted for questioning concerning a crime on Ted Dorris Road Thursday morning. The Millersville Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects in the picture attached to this story. If you have any information, please call (615)...
