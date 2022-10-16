ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Letter: Meghan Lukens is too inexperienced to make wide-ranging decisions for Routt County

Meghan Lukens seems well-meaning. I wanted to learn about her campaign. So, I checked her website and other resources. Like many young people she has great aspirations but shares very little information about any real-life experience she collected outside of teaching or what concrete actions we could expect from her. As Steve Jobs once said: “Ideas are worth nothing unless executed.”
Letter: Dylan Roberts has Routt County commissioners’ respect for his work to promote affordable housing

I have had the pleasure of working with Dylan Roberts since he first took his seat in the Colorado House of Representatives four years ago. As a Routt County commissioner, I have found Dylan to be a hard-working, thoughtful and compassionate representative for our citizens. Whenever there is an important issue facing the people of Routt County, Dylan has always taken the time to speak to me and my fellow commissioners before promoting or taking a stand on legislation.
Letter: Kathi Meyer has my vote for Routt County commissioner

Routt County voters are fortunate to have two qualified candidates running for county commissioner this fall. That having been said, my choice is Kathi Meyer and I’ll indicate why. I have known and worked with Kathi in various capacities over the past 20 plus years, and have witnessed firsthand...
Election ballots should start showing up in Routt County mailboxes this week

More than 19,000 general election ballots are on their way to Routt County voters and should be arriving in mailboxes later this week. Routt County Clerk and Recorder Jenny Thomas said voters should give it at least a week for their ballot to arrive. If voters opt to mail their ballot back, Thomas suggests sending it before Oct. 31 to ensure it arrives at the clerk’s office by Nov. 8.
Steamboat Springs hires new city engineer￼

Steamboat Springs has hired Matthew Phillips into the role of city engineer, overseeing a team of five full-time employees and several contracted services within the city’s Engineering Division. According to a news release, the team works on a variety of infrastructure projects for the city, including new infrastructure during...
Letter: Passing 2A will hurt local businesses and employees

As a longtime resident, business owner and community leader in Steamboat Springs, I must express my disappointment with City Council’s decision to put 2A on this November’s ballot. As a longtime resident, business owner and community leader in Steamboat Springs, I must express my disappointment with City Council’s...
Letter: Support Phil Weiser for Colorado attorney general

The upcoming election will make a difference in the direction of our country. Don’t let your rights be taken away. Don’t ignore the importance of fighting climate change. And don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8. As “the people’s lawyer,” Attorney General of Colorado, Phil Weiser will protect the integrity of our state and its people. Please give him your vote.
Thoughtful Parenting: First Impressions encourages voters to consider early childhood

First Impressions of Routt County is committed to proactively identifying the varied needs of children and families and driving innovative solutions that create inclusive, family-centered options for high quality early childhood care and education so that parents can work, children are in nurturing and enriching environments, and the community understands, values and supports young children.
Town of Hayden seeks applications for Business Pitch Competition

The Town of Hayden is hosting its second annual Business Pitch Competition at the Hayden Center on Nov. 12. Those interested in participating should submit an application by Sunday, Oct. 23. The business idea or pitch doesn’t need to be fully developed for the application, which can be done at HaydenColorado.com/Business-Pitch-Competition/.
Theft, threats and three abreast: The Record for Oct. 10-16

7:33 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of dog-at-large on Hill N Dale Road. 2:06 p.m. — Steamboat Springs Police investigated an animal complaint at Walton Pond Circle. Tuesday, Oct. 11. 5:48 a.m. — The Sheriff’s Office assisted with a collision between...
Soroco volleyball falls to Lake County at home

Competing in its final home game of the season, Soroco volleyball suffered a 3-1 loss to Lake County on Saturday, Oct. 15. Despite tight sets, the Rams were only able to manage a victory in one of the sets and took their fourth straight loss. The team is now 2-17...
Letter: Support our homegrown candidates this election season

I have a love-hate relationship with political yard signs. On one hand, the name recognition and visibility for candidates is good. On the other hand, many of the signs do not recycle after the election and that’s a bummer. Personally, the best thing about yards signs is that I get to hand them out during my shifts in The Routt County Democrat Office.
Benderz Burgers to open new location in Edwards

Vail Valley restaurateur Jim Pavelich is expanding into Edwards. The Eagle County commissioners recently approved a liquor license for a Benderz Burgers location in the Edwards Village Center, between Moontime Cyclery and Vail Valley Animal Hospital. The location formerly held the first Larkburger location. That restaurant closed following a kitchen...
Letter: Support ballot measure 2A to help shape our future

I have been reflecting on rights. Specifically, how an individual property owner’s right to rent an investment property at a greatly reduced tax rate, in a town in which they do not live, could supersede my family’s right to a functioning community. One of the foundational building blocks...
Orphaned bear cub camps out under Eagle deck

Locals’ heartstrings are being pulled by an unexpected new neighbor — a young black bear who has been finding shelter beneath a front porch in Eagle. The cub has been living in the neighborhood since its mother was struck and killed by a car on Oct. 6. and residents are beginning to worry for its well-being.
