Letter: Meghan Lukens is too inexperienced to make wide-ranging decisions for Routt County
Meghan Lukens seems well-meaning. I wanted to learn about her campaign. So, I checked her website and other resources. Like many young people she has great aspirations but shares very little information about any real-life experience she collected outside of teaching or what concrete actions we could expect from her. As Steve Jobs once said: “Ideas are worth nothing unless executed.”
￼‘It’s snowmaking season’: Howelsen Hill readies for favorable winter weather shift this weekend
Snowmaking is getting going at the oldest continuously operating ski area in North America. Crews at Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs fired up snowmaking guns on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, ahead of weather next week that could be ideal to start letting the manmade flakes fly. “We’re just trying to...
Letter: Developing the Brown Ranch property is not the right decision for Steamboat
Steamboat has a massive affordable housing issue, but unfortunately, following the Brown Ranch presentation, I’ve come to the conclusion that it is not the solution. Here are my reasons why:. Once completed, Brown Ranch will encompass nearly 40% of the Steamboat residents. However, Brown Ranch will depend on the...
Letter: Dylan Roberts has Routt County commissioners’ respect for his work to promote affordable housing
I have had the pleasure of working with Dylan Roberts since he first took his seat in the Colorado House of Representatives four years ago. As a Routt County commissioner, I have found Dylan to be a hard-working, thoughtful and compassionate representative for our citizens. Whenever there is an important issue facing the people of Routt County, Dylan has always taken the time to speak to me and my fellow commissioners before promoting or taking a stand on legislation.
Letter: Kathi Meyer has my vote for Routt County commissioner
Routt County voters are fortunate to have two qualified candidates running for county commissioner this fall. That having been said, my choice is Kathi Meyer and I’ll indicate why. I have known and worked with Kathi in various capacities over the past 20 plus years, and have witnessed firsthand...
Letter: Steamboat Chamber serves an important role in our community
There has been a lot of discussion about the impacts of tourism on our community over the last few years. Certainly we all have to deal with traffic issues, some crowds and occasionally the challenging few who make our day less pleasant. But I was thinking about the benefits of...
Election ballots should start showing up in Routt County mailboxes this week
More than 19,000 general election ballots are on their way to Routt County voters and should be arriving in mailboxes later this week. Routt County Clerk and Recorder Jenny Thomas said voters should give it at least a week for their ballot to arrive. If voters opt to mail their ballot back, Thomas suggests sending it before Oct. 31 to ensure it arrives at the clerk’s office by Nov. 8.
Steamboat Springs hires new city engineer￼
Steamboat Springs has hired Matthew Phillips into the role of city engineer, overseeing a team of five full-time employees and several contracted services within the city’s Engineering Division. According to a news release, the team works on a variety of infrastructure projects for the city, including new infrastructure during...
Letter: Passing 2A will hurt local businesses and employees
As a longtime resident, business owner and community leader in Steamboat Springs, I must express my disappointment with City Council’s decision to put 2A on this November’s ballot. As a longtime resident, business owner and community leader in Steamboat Springs, I must express my disappointment with City Council’s...
Letter: Support Phil Weiser for Colorado attorney general
The upcoming election will make a difference in the direction of our country. Don’t let your rights be taken away. Don’t ignore the importance of fighting climate change. And don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8. As “the people’s lawyer,” Attorney General of Colorado, Phil Weiser will protect the integrity of our state and its people. Please give him your vote.
Thoughtful Parenting: First Impressions encourages voters to consider early childhood
First Impressions of Routt County is committed to proactively identifying the varied needs of children and families and driving innovative solutions that create inclusive, family-centered options for high quality early childhood care and education so that parents can work, children are in nurturing and enriching environments, and the community understands, values and supports young children.
Town of Hayden seeks applications for Business Pitch Competition
The Town of Hayden is hosting its second annual Business Pitch Competition at the Hayden Center on Nov. 12. Those interested in participating should submit an application by Sunday, Oct. 23. The business idea or pitch doesn’t need to be fully developed for the application, which can be done at HaydenColorado.com/Business-Pitch-Competition/.
Steamboat men rescue woman lost in Flat Tops for more than 3 days
Steamboat Springs residents Richard Grant and Ned Skinner were fishing in a remote area in the Flat Tops Wilderness off of Dunckley Pass on Thursday, Oct. 13. They had been at the creek for about an hour and the fish were biting like crazy. Suddenly, the silence at their secret...
Theft, threats and three abreast: The Record for Oct. 10-16
7:33 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of dog-at-large on Hill N Dale Road. 2:06 p.m. — Steamboat Springs Police investigated an animal complaint at Walton Pond Circle. Tuesday, Oct. 11. 5:48 a.m. — The Sheriff’s Office assisted with a collision between...
Chamber study shows proposed 9% tax would decrease demand for STRs by 3.6%
If Steamboat voters approve a proposed 9% tax on short-term rentals next month, the demand for these nightly rentals would decrease by 3.6% — or three to four room-nights per 100 — according to a study presented to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Board last week. Slides from the...
Soroco volleyball falls to Lake County at home
Competing in its final home game of the season, Soroco volleyball suffered a 3-1 loss to Lake County on Saturday, Oct. 15. Despite tight sets, the Rams were only able to manage a victory in one of the sets and took their fourth straight loss. The team is now 2-17...
Letter: Support our homegrown candidates this election season
I have a love-hate relationship with political yard signs. On one hand, the name recognition and visibility for candidates is good. On the other hand, many of the signs do not recycle after the election and that’s a bummer. Personally, the best thing about yards signs is that I get to hand them out during my shifts in The Routt County Democrat Office.
Benderz Burgers to open new location in Edwards
Vail Valley restaurateur Jim Pavelich is expanding into Edwards. The Eagle County commissioners recently approved a liquor license for a Benderz Burgers location in the Edwards Village Center, between Moontime Cyclery and Vail Valley Animal Hospital. The location formerly held the first Larkburger location. That restaurant closed following a kitchen...
Letter: Support ballot measure 2A to help shape our future
I have been reflecting on rights. Specifically, how an individual property owner’s right to rent an investment property at a greatly reduced tax rate, in a town in which they do not live, could supersede my family’s right to a functioning community. One of the foundational building blocks...
Orphaned bear cub camps out under Eagle deck
Locals’ heartstrings are being pulled by an unexpected new neighbor — a young black bear who has been finding shelter beneath a front porch in Eagle. The cub has been living in the neighborhood since its mother was struck and killed by a car on Oct. 6. and residents are beginning to worry for its well-being.
