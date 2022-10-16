I have had the pleasure of working with Dylan Roberts since he first took his seat in the Colorado House of Representatives four years ago. As a Routt County commissioner, I have found Dylan to be a hard-working, thoughtful and compassionate representative for our citizens. Whenever there is an important issue facing the people of Routt County, Dylan has always taken the time to speak to me and my fellow commissioners before promoting or taking a stand on legislation.

