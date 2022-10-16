ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

How Tennessee football is replacing the Neyland Stadium goal posts

The north end zone goalpost at Neyland Stadium cracked near the base and toppled down Saturday as Tennessee football fans swung from it. The crossbar and uprights were carried across the field and into the stands by a giddy gaggle of Vols fans after UT topped Alabama 52-49. They reached the concourse level before police stopped the procession and guarded the remnant of the goalpost in the southeast stands. ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

2022 Tennessee Volunteers football gear: Vols beat Alabama Crimson Tide T-shirt now available

The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off perhaps the biggest win of the 2022 college football season thus far when they knocked off the then-No. 3-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Crimson Tide had owned the Third Saturday in October rivalry since Nick Saban took over, winning all 15 matchups since 2007. But the Vols flipped the script in 2022, pulling out a dramatic 52-49 win in front of their home crowd, which then stormed the field, took down the goalposts and ultimately tossed them in Tennessee River. Fanatics has released a commemorative shirt for this massive Tennessee win, and you can buy the "Settled On The Field" shirt right here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Distinctly Montana

Montana Baseball History

Montana Baseball History Never mind that Frank James Burke — most often referred to as “Brownie and best known for standing just four feet, seven inches — started out as a mascot. Despite his small stature, the Marysville native ended up making a big impact on the national pastime. ...
MONTANA STATE
