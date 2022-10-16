Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
Tennessee fined after fans storm field, remove goalposts in upset over Alabama
What a time to be on Rocky Top. As the rest of the college football world watched,. kicker Chase McGrath floated a ball through the uprights in the closing seconds to beat Alabama 52-49 and send a full-capacity Neyland Stadium into total pandemonium. Gamblers who bet on Tennesee also rejoiced...
How Tennessee football is replacing the Neyland Stadium goal posts
The north end zone goalpost at Neyland Stadium cracked near the base and toppled down Saturday as Tennessee football fans swung from it. The crossbar and uprights were carried across the field and into the stands by a giddy gaggle of Vols fans after UT topped Alabama 52-49. They reached the concourse level before police stopped the procession and guarded the remnant of the goalpost in the southeast stands. ...
SEC fines Tennessee $100,000 for fans' celebration following victory over Alabama
The SEC fined the University of Tennessee $100,000 for fans storming the field following their upset victory over Alabama on Saturday.
Kentucky-Tennessee Set For Primetime Kick in Knoxville
Kentucky is set for its third consecutive nighttime kickoff next weekend in Knoxville. The SEC announced game times for week nine on Monday afternoon: Kentucky and Tennessee will kickoff at 7 p.m. EST inside Neyland Stadium on Oct. 29. The Wildcats will enter the rivalry matchup ...
Why Tennessee football fans should support Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin joined Tennessee fans with a singular hope Saturday: Please, beat Alabama.
CBS Sports
2022 Tennessee Volunteers football gear: Vols beat Alabama Crimson Tide T-shirt now available
The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off perhaps the biggest win of the 2022 college football season thus far when they knocked off the then-No. 3-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Crimson Tide had owned the Third Saturday in October rivalry since Nick Saban took over, winning all 15 matchups since 2007. But the Vols flipped the script in 2022, pulling out a dramatic 52-49 win in front of their home crowd, which then stormed the field, took down the goalposts and ultimately tossed them in Tennessee River. Fanatics has released a commemorative shirt for this massive Tennessee win, and you can buy the "Settled On The Field" shirt right here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Georgia football great and former NFL No. 1 overall pick Charley Trippi dies at 100
One of Georgia’s greatest football players and athletes who had the distinction of being the oldest living former NFL No. 1 overall pick has died. Charley Trippi, who turned 100 last Dec. 14, died peacefully Wednesday morning at his home in Athens, according to UGA. ...
Montana Baseball History
Montana Baseball History Never mind that Frank James Burke — most often referred to as “Brownie and best known for standing just four feet, seven inches — started out as a mascot. Despite his small stature, the Marysville native ended up making a big impact on the national pastime. ...
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
52K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0