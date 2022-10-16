ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Julia Hammonds
2d ago

Are you kidding me,There is no great place to live in Baltimore any longer, We have the highest murder rates and crimes than ever before, people are running to get out of Baltimore because the mayor we have is doing nothing about it, he is all mouth no action, To bring Baltimore back we must vote in a great mayor that can do the job right and fast.

Phil Layshio
2d ago

Article fails to mention you have to go through a jungle to get to them. But you get to leave with a clean windshield

tonya Faison
2d ago

Baltimore need change first and quick because now days no where you live at seems to be safe.

Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Developers, residents and politicians flock to Druid Hill Park anticipating “historic amount of investment”

Last week’s kick-off of the Druid Hill Park Partnership was less about the details of the plan to remake the one-time reservoir and more about “networking”. “The Future of Druid Hill Park” was billed as a chance to mingle with neighbors, developers and city officials and learn about the upcoming multi-million-dollar, largely taxpayer-funded overhaul of Baltimore’s oldest park.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Can Baltimore vacant properties provide housing for new immigrants?

Baltimore’s overall population has been declining for decades, but with its immigrant population on the rise, local agencies see the city’s abundance of dilapidated row homes as a potential solution to an immigrant housing shortage. According to the mayor’s office, the 2020 census indicated that between 2010 and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996

National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland permanently preserves 390 acres of working farmland in Baltimore County

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on October 12, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
WOLB 1010AM

‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore

    Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating after a burned body was found Sunday morning in East Baltimore. According to reports, neighbors complained of a “burning plastic smell”  before the discovery was made. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2wDBWCDPk0 Officers were called to the 1100 block of East 20th Street Sunday morning near the back of an empty lot […] The post ‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Massive flood control project opens to help protect Historic Ellicott City

Howard County and state officials on Monday officially opened the largest stormwater retention project to date to protect Historic Ellicott City from devastating flooding. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball led a ceremony to celebrate the completion of a project that is known as the H-7 Pond. The pond is essentially a dam built in a clover-leaf interchange where U.S. 29 intersects with Baltimore National Pike, near the top of the Tiber River watershed and upstream from the historic town, and can hold 4.2 million gallons of water during a heavy rain event.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WTOP

Insults slung in Anne Arundel debate; Haire and Pittman find they still have plenty to agree upon

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The election for Anne Arundel County executive is one of the most competitive and consequential in the state this fall, and the stakes were reflected in the urgency and ferocity of some attacks the candidates hurled at each other during a debate Tuesday evening.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

Columbia is The Safest City in America

Columbia has been named the Safest City in America by WalletHub for the fifth consecutive year. WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three criteria: home and community safety, natural-disaster risk and financial safety.
COLUMBIA, MD

