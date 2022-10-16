Read full article on original website
Related
Archaeologists found one of the most important places of Jesus' life.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The major breakthrough happened in biblical archaeology, which claimed one of the most important places of Jesus' life was discovered.
What Did Jesus Christ Look Like?
Depiction of Jesus from the Shroud of TurinWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Despite the fact that each religion tends to represent Jesus Christ differently (with minor variations between them), how true to life are the images we have of him today? According to the Gospels, Jesus was born in Bethlehem between the years of six and four B.C. He is claimed to have spent most of his early years in Egypt before relocating to Nazareth, in modern-day Israel.
FAITH: Why are so many young people leaving the church?
It breaks my heart to see large number of parents, grandparents in my congregation whose children are not serving the Lord and have abandoned faithEvery month or so, I see a new article talking about and warning us all that millennials and Gen Z are leaving the church at an alarming rate. By all accounts, this appears to be a national trend that is not reversing, meaning those same young people are not coming back to church as adults and are abandoning Christianity altogether. I can remember reading an article about 20 years ago, not long after 9/11, that...
The mysterious Book of Enoch and the reasoning it’s not in the Bible is interesting
The book of Enoch contains a lot of info that was controversial for it's time. The book of Enoch is an ancient Jewish religious work, traditionally ascribed to Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. It has been completely lost and its various sections have been scattered throughout various works. The older sections (mainly in the Book of the Watchers) of the text are estimated to date from about 300 BC, and the latest part (Book of Parables) probably was composed at the end of the 1st century BC."
The disturbing history of the Catholic Church
Catholicism is a religion that has had its share of controversies over the years. The Catholic Church is one of the oldest, largest and most influential religions in the world. It has existed since the early days of Christianity and has shaped many aspects of modern culture. But this isn't an article about how great Catholicism is—it's an article about its dark side: the things that happened during its history that are rarely talked about or even known by people who aren't Christians themselves.
The Mysterious ‘Fifth Evangelist’ Who Created the Bible as We Know It
If you were traveling through the verdant Ethiopian highlands, you might make a stop at the Abba Gärima monastery about three miles east of Adwa in the northernmost part of the country. If you were a man—and you’d have to be to gain entry into the Orthodox monastery—then you might be permitted to look at the Abba Gärima Gospel books. These exquisitely illuminated manuscripts are the earliest evidence of the art of the Christian Aksumite kingdom. Legend holds that God stopped the sun in the sky so the copyist could finish them. Leafing through a Gospel book you would come...
The ‘fathers of the church’ died around 1,500 years ago, but these ancient leaders still influence Christianity today
Nearly 60 years ago, in October 1962, Pope John XXIII convened the Second Vatican Council. For the 21st time in the Catholic Church’s history, the pope gathered bishops from around the world – several thousand of them – to address matters of church doctrine and practice. Today,...
Guest opinion: Russell Nelson fans flames of ‘church vs. world’ narrative in LDS General Conference
In the Sunday morning session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ General Conference, Russell M. Nelson gave a sermon about “overcoming the world” and finding peace through Jesus Christ. While there were certainly moving and inspiring aspects of the speech, much of it was devoted to contrasting “the world” with the church, a familiar narrative that has been invoked by LDS leaders for decades.
'Tarot Cards Made Me Catholic Again, They're for Christians Too'
I had a heart-shattering crisis of faith, until tarot led me back to God.
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.
Welcoming Church(public use photo) Leaders of some churches are now recognizing that the LGBT community has every right to worship and expect God’s love and grace right along beside everyone else. Wikipedia lists approximately 44 denominations that accept LGBT members with no qualms, among them are Catholics, Baptists, Methodists, Episcopalians, Mennonites, Lutheran and Anglican. You might be surprised that the world of the Bible is not a straight, two-gendered world. Before you start screaming at me and maybe give yourself an aneurysm, have you actually read the Bible?
poemhunter.com
Why some evangelical Christians trust their pastors more than their doctors on vaccines
In 2019, a mere three years ago, public health researchers described the "face" of vaccine hesitancy as middle- and upper-class women of a very specific cultural milieu. "The rebel forces in America's latest culture war — the so-called anti-vaxxers — are often described as middle- and upper-class women who breast-feed their children, shop at Whole Foods, endlessly scour the web for vaccine-related conversation, and believe that their thinking supersedes that of their doctors," wrote Alfred Lubrano in the Philadelphia Inquirer, reporting on then-recent studies from government public health agencies.
Megachurch Grifters Were Also a Problem for Jesus’ Disciples
Over the past year, a number of prominent ministers and pastors have faced public disgrace. Jeremy Foster, the former leader of Hope City Church in Houston, Texas—the fastest growing church in America—resigned in January when it emerged he was engaged in an affair. In March, Brian Houston, the co-founder and global pastor of the celebrity-endorsed Hillsong Church, resigned from his position after it emerged that complaints had been made about his conduct towards two women. And just last month it was revealed that Father Richard Murphy, an Irish-born priest who lived in Florida and died in 2020, had allegedly embezzled...
Central Oregonian
FAITH: When ministry becomes idolatry
God has criteria for Christian ministry and how we serve Him and worship Him mattersDoes how we do church matter? Should God be pleased at just any efforts at ministry? Are there any criteria for how Christian ministry is to be done? This is not to say that the engagement of the heart in worship is unimportant. In fact, Jesus Himself says as much, but it is to say that emotion and heart engagement are the not the only considerations. Much of what passes for Christian worship is simply, "If it feels good, do it." I'd like to suggest...
Varied fundraising methods in the modern day church
Church is not what it used to beAdam Rhodes Unsplash. A recent article in the Christian Post asks the question "Is the church the bride of Christ or just a fundraising machine"? The article discusses manipulation being used to bring money into ministries. This brought back memories of my personal experience with fundraising not just for the church but also for spiritual leaders and the best way to describe it is to compare the experience to an age-old folk tale.
Comments / 0