montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA PURSUIT ENDS WITH SUSPECT SHOOTING AT OFFICER
At 4:47 am Splendora Officer Culberth was patrolling along FM 2090 when he attempted to stop a Honda Accord. The vehicle accelerated and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle traveled east on FM 2090 to Tram then north to Country Colony. It continued east to County Road 3704 and south at which point, with the vehicle still rolling the driver and passenger, jumped out. As the officer exited his vehicle the driver opened fire with an automatic pistol, jumped a fence, and fled into the woods. The passenger who was armed with an AR-15 dropped it as he tried to scale the fence and was quickly taken into custody. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Precinct 4, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and DPS assisted in setting a perimeter. The DPS Air Unit was alerted and responded to the scene with the helicopter. The search went several hours with no luck. Just as the perimeter was about to be broken and the helicopter was leaving, a resident on County Road 3704B spotted the suspect which the description had been put out on. He approached the male and told him to get on the ground. The suspect jumped up and went over the fence. A new perimeter was set and K-9 was put back on the ground. A short time later deputies were flagged down on County Road 3704B that the suspect was in the resident’s truck. As officers approached the suspect tried to flee but was quickly taken into custody. The pistol was located in the truck he had been hiding in.
KWTX
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
KWTX
Person of interest in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35. The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
fox26houston.com
3 school buses involved in major crash in Galveston County
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A major crash involving school buses occurred in Galveston County on Saturday. The Texas Department of Transportation reported that around 11 a.m. three full school buses were in a major crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at FM 1765. The crash caused all main lanes of the highway to close.
fox26houston.com
Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
Elderly Woman’s Car Stolen From Driveway by ‘Good Samaritan’ in Killeen, Texas
This is just sad. An elderly woman in Killeen, Texas was the victim of car theft - by the same person who helped carry items into her house. Now Killeen Police are asking for the public's help to find the man suspected of taking the keys and driving away in the vehicle after his 'good deed'.
fox26houston.com
Man shot to death after reportedly visiting possible ex-girlfriend in Alief
ALIEF, Texas - Authorities say a man in Alief died overnight Saturday after allegedly visiting a girlfriend (or possibly ex-girlfriend) when a fight broke out. It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of Spring Grove Dr. in southwest Houston when investigators were called for a shooting.
Wife may have been living with husband's remains for months, sheriff says
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the details involving a family's welfare check at a relative's home that turned grim.
Chad Webb Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian accident occurred in Harris County on Thursday. The crash happened at 21000 Cypresswood Drive near FM 1960 at around 6:15 a.m involving a white Chevy Malibu.
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
A closer look at Wednesday's Rockdale officer-involved shooting
KRHD speaks with a colleague who helped build Deputy Sam Ferguson's position in the Milam County Sheriff's Office.
KWTX
Killeen police investigating death of 4-year-old boy
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy, according to Alex Gearhart, the assistant chief of police. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers responded to a call regarding the dead 4-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. They were told...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO
Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had just bought two jet skis a few days ago and took them to Lake Conroe to try them out. The owner’s jet ski began to take on water. The owner close to shore tried to hold it up as it began to flip. He was injured but not seriously. He refused medical attention. His friend, on the other jet ski, saw he was in distress. His friend removed his life vest and tried to go to his aid. He then became distressed. The friend was transported in critical condition to Conroe Regional Hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are investigating the incident and the cause of the jet ski taking on water since the drain plugs were in place.
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
All lanes cleared after UPS 18-wheeler crashes into concrete divider on I-45 SB in Galveston County
All main lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of the Gulf Freeway are open after an 18-wheeler UPS driver crashed into a concrete divider Saturday morning.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX -- UPDATE:On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Heading To Prison Again After Admitting To Crimes Related To A Standoff With College Station Police
A 31 year old Bryan man is headed to prison for the third time. The Brazos County district attorney’s office announced a plea agreement with Jonathan Bridges that includes a 45 year sentence. Bridges has been in jail since his arrest in February of last year. He admitted to...
Authorities investigating after body of missing 16-year-old is found in N. Harris County
Details surrounding the discovery were not immediately disclosed, but authorities said the 16-year-old had evidence of trauma.
Couple ambushed, robbed at Galleria-area home after returning from dinner
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects who ambushed a man and forced their way inside his Galleria-area home earlier this month. According to police, it happened in the Tanglewood subdivision on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. and part of the crime was...
