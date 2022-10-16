ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA PURSUIT ENDS WITH SUSPECT SHOOTING AT OFFICER

At 4:47 am Splendora Officer Culberth was patrolling along FM 2090 when he attempted to stop a Honda Accord. The vehicle accelerated and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle traveled east on FM 2090 to Tram then north to Country Colony. It continued east to County Road 3704 and south at which point, with the vehicle still rolling the driver and passenger, jumped out. As the officer exited his vehicle the driver opened fire with an automatic pistol, jumped a fence, and fled into the woods. The passenger who was armed with an AR-15 dropped it as he tried to scale the fence and was quickly taken into custody. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Precinct 4, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and DPS assisted in setting a perimeter. The DPS Air Unit was alerted and responded to the scene with the helicopter. The search went several hours with no luck. Just as the perimeter was about to be broken and the helicopter was leaving, a resident on County Road 3704B spotted the suspect which the description had been put out on. He approached the male and told him to get on the ground. The suspect jumped up and went over the fence. A new perimeter was set and K-9 was put back on the ground. A short time later deputies were flagged down on County Road 3704B that the suspect was in the resident’s truck. As officers approached the suspect tried to flee but was quickly taken into custody. The pistol was located in the truck he had been hiding in.
SPLENDORA, TX
KWTX

Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Person of interest in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35. The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
BELTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 school buses involved in major crash in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A major crash involving school buses occurred in Galveston County on Saturday. The Texas Department of Transportation reported that around 11 a.m. three full school buses were in a major crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at FM 1765. The crash caused all main lanes of the highway to close.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Killeen police investigating death of 4-year-old boy

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy, according to Alex Gearhart, the assistant chief of police. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers responded to a call regarding the dead 4-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. They were told...
KILLEEN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO

Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had just bought two jet skis a few days ago and took them to Lake Conroe to try them out. The owner’s jet ski began to take on water. The owner close to shore tried to hold it up as it began to flip. He was injured but not seriously. He refused medical attention. His friend, on the other jet ski, saw he was in distress. His friend removed his life vest and tried to go to his aid. He then became distressed. The friend was transported in critical condition to Conroe Regional Hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are investigating the incident and the cause of the jet ski taking on water since the drain plugs were in place.
CONROE, TX

