Cleveland, OH

NBC Sports

Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win

The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
fantasypros.com

New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns

The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win

In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
NBC Sports

Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby

Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football operations and had a "major voice" in the organization, per Schefter. Easterby gained notoriety with...
HOUSTON, TX

