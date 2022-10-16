ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

KVAL

Driver killed in I-5 pileup identified; number of vehicles 'may not ever be known'

The Oregon State Police has released new information on the fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-5 south of Brownsville Wednesday. OSP says that initial estimates of vehicles involved has not changed, but total numbers of involved vehicles "may not ever be fully known" due to many drivable vehicles leaving the scene when the cable barrier between northbound and southbound lanes was dropped to allow first responders access.
BROWNSVILLE, OR
KVAL

High school athletes ink first NIL deals

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been more than a week since the Oregon School Activities Association changed its rules allowing student athletes to profit off their name and likeness. Local students and companies are making the most of the opportunity. The Portland Gear lifestyle brand announced Friday the first...
PORTLAND, OR

