Beverly, MA

Salem man dies in Beverly motorcycle crash

By Susannah Sudborough
 2 days ago

Michael Abraham, 41, of Salem, succumbed to his injuries after the crash.

A Salem man died Sunday as a result of injuries he suffered in an early morning motorcycle crash in Beverly.

Beverly police say 41-year-old Michael Abraham succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Beverly Hospital.

Police were called to 46 McKay St. around 1:45 a.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash.

At the scene, police said, officers found a motorcycle on its side that appeared to have hit a utility pole. The driver, who was later identified as Abraham, was on the ground nearby.

First responders began treating Abraham at the scene before taking him to Beverly Hospital with serious injuries, but he did not survive, police said.

State Police assisted Beverly police in investigating the crash.

