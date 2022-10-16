ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camas, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordpatriot.com

Memorial to be erected at Greene County Almshouse cemetery

CARROLLTON – Though the Greene County Almshouse is only a skeleton of a building, its former occupants have not been forgotten by county residents who want to do something to remember those who are buried on the grounds. Greene County Board Chairman Mark Strang said a group of Greene...
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
recordpatriot.com

Gov. Whitmer vetoes proposed change in deer hunting reporting law

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill on Friday that would remove the ability of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to put mandatory deer hunting reporting in place. Before the start of the fall 2022 deer season, the MDNR announced that hunters must report their harvest online within 72...
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

St. Clair County workers can get disaster unemployment

The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in St. Clair County impacted by flooding in July. It was declared a major disaster by President Joe Biden Oct. 14. To file a benefits claim, individuals should:. Contact the Illinois Department of Employment...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Last-minute decision pays off with $733k win

A last-minute decision when running errands paid off for one Michigan person when they won the Fantasy 5 jackpot. The 62-year-old Kalamazoo man, who chose to remain anonymous, said he plays regular numbers when the jackpot entices him, according to a Michigan Lottery press release. “I like to play Fantasy...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy