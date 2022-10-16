ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

iheart.com

Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Greg Oden Job News

Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden has officially landed a new coaching gig. Oden, who spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate assistant for Ohio State, has joined Thad Matta's staff at Butler as the director of basketball operations. This move makes a ton of sense for Oden, who...
atozsports.com

The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
NBC Sports

Klay on moving past Dray-JP incident: Not Warriors without them

With their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season under their belts, the Warriors seem to have moved past this month’s altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole just fine. But it’s still a hot conversation topic, and Golden State veteran Klay Thompson was asked about how they have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WCVB

Boston Celtics reveal special uniforms honoring late NBA icon Bill Russell

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are sharing a first look at a special uniform dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of the late Bill Russell. This season's "City Edition" uniform features a gold motif to symbolize Russell's incomparable success on the court, as he won a record 11 NBA championships in 13 seasons with the Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Reports: Kevin Porter Jr., Rockets agree to 4-year extension

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. and the team have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. The deal is for $82.5 million that will keep the former No. 30 pick of the 2019 draft in Houston. Last season, Porter averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

Bill Russell honored before Celtics' 2022-23 season opener

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise took its latest opportunity to honor its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The Celtics held the first of two planned ceremonies this season to commemorate Russell...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Cavaliers Sign Mamadi Diakite to a Two-Way Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Mamadi Diakite (MAH-mah-dee dee-ah-KEE-tay) to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Diakite (6-9, 224) appeared in all four preseason games for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.25 steals and...
CLEVELAND, OH

