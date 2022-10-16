Read full article on original website
Wil Myers had greatest way of celebrating Padres’ NLDS victory
Wil Myers is officially The People’s Champ in San Diego. Myers and the Padres knocked off the heavily-favored Los Angeles Dodgers with a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Game 4 of their NLDS series on Saturday. After the game, Myers and wife Maggie celebrated by bar-hopping around downtown San Diego and buying shots for everyone at every single bar. The 6-foot-3 slugger Myers was quite the sight living it up among the Padres fans and even got behind the bar at one point, presumably to pour the shots himself.
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s feelings on Padres’ playoff run revealed
The San Diego Padres are enjoying their best postseason run since 1998, and they’re doing it all without Fernando Tatis Jr. If you’ve been wondering what the shortstop’s feelings are while watching his team succeed without him, you’re not alone. But we now have some information...
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner: No Excuses For Dodgers Losing To Padres In NLDS
Justin Turner was among the several players who wore a look of disappointment and shock as he trudged around the visitors clubhouse after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers set a franchise record with...
MLB
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
CBS Sports
Padres' Wil Myers: Heads to bench for Game 2
Myers is out of the lineup for Wednesday for Game 2 of the Padres' National League Championship Series matchup with the Phillies. Myers will exit the lineup for only the second time in the postseason, paving the way for Brandon Drury to pick up a start at first base. Thus far in the playoffs, Myers has gone 3-for-26 with a solo home run, one walk and 12 strikeouts.
CBS Sports
Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs
The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
CBS Sports
Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Yu Darvish, Zack Wheeler square off in NLCS Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. The winner of the series will claim the NL pennant and advance to the World Series. The Phillies reached this point after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending champion Atlanta Braves; the Padres by toppling the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
Kyle Schwarber Joins Cubs' Willson Contreras in Good Playoff Company
Schwarber in good company with Contreras after 488-foot HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No one has hit a postseason home run farther than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras since Statcast began tracking the metric in 2015. But one of Contreras' former Cubs teammates gave him a run for the...
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. has second wrist surgery
Suspended Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. undergoes another surgery on left wrist with belief that will sustain repair of the injury long-term
CBS Sports
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Gets deal with O's for 2022
Bemboom signed a one-year split contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. The deal allows Bemboom to compete for a spot as a backup catcher on the Orioles' Opening Day roster while giving him some extra money if he ends up opening the season at Triple-A Norfolk. The 32-year-old Bemboom saw action in 22 games with Baltimore in 2022, slashing .115/.207/.212 across 59 plate appearances.
Yardbarker
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineups on Twitter Tuesday afternoon for game one of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park in San Diego, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET. Zack Wheeler will receive the game one start for the Phillies. Padres manager...
Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 2 Odds, Lines and Bet
The Padres are favored to even the NLCS against the Phillies in Game 2 in San Diego.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Done for season
Hicks (knee) remains without an exact diagnosis but has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera in left field while trying to catch a flyball in Game 5 of the ALDS matchup with the Guardians. He underwent a CT scan and MRI, though the exact diagnosis has yet to be disclosed. Hicks told reporters he would need a six-week timeline to recover, so he should be back in plenty of time for spring training. After a rough regular season that resulted in him moving into a bench role by mid-August, Hicks appeared to have recaptured a recaptured everyday playing time in left field during the series with the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is now expected to pick up more work at shortstop, while Cabrera likely serves as Hicks' primary replacement in left.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Padres are now one step away from the World Series!
The San Diego Padres are heading back to the National League Championship Series after eliminating the Dodgers over the weekend. Bob Melvin's team outed the Dodgers with a 5-3 score to punch a ticket to the Championship Series where they will face the Philadelphia Phillies this week. Padres knew all...
CBS Sports
Five reasons why the Mariners won't be waiting very long for their next postseason trip
Saturday, the city of Seattle played host to its first Major League Baseball playoff game since 2001. I don't even want to imagine the feelings involved in the excitement building before attending the game and then watching the M's fail to score for 18 innings in a 1-0 marathon loss to end their season against the Astros.
Podcast: Preview, predictions for Padres-Phillies in NLCS
U-T sports editor Jay Posner and Padres writer Kevin Acee go over what to look for in this first matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Phillies
CBS Sports
Yankees' Ron Marinaccio: Not brought back for ALCS
The Yankees didn't activate Marinaccio (lower leg) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the team's American League Championship Series with the Astros. Though Marinaccio has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters, the Yankees apparently didn't see enough progress from the rookie reliever to justify adding him to the ALCS roster. Marinaccio has been on the shelf since Oct. 2 due to a stress reaction of his right shin.
US News and World Report
Padres' Bats Go Silent Against Phillies in NLCS Opener
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to cheer in the city’s first NL Championship Series appearance since 1998. The Padres eked out just one hit against Zack Wheeler...
