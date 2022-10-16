Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Eli Apple leaves a message for Saints fans after the Bengals' win in New Orleans
Possibly the most painful part of the Cincinnati Bengals's 30-26 win on Sunday for New Orleans Saints fans was watching Eli Apple play a role in how the game was decided. There were moments when Apple struggled against a receiving corps decimated by injuries, but he did come up with a nice hit on Taysom Hill on a run play and the Saints failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities when Saints receivers appeared to beat Apple in the secondary.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson ejected by his own team after arguing with coaches, sitting away from teammates
The Panthers are reportedly shopping multiple big names in the wake of coach Matt Rhule's dismissal, including starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson. After Sunday's game against the Rams, there's little doubt Carolina will be motivated to move the veteran pass catcher. Held without a catch into the fourth quarter, Anderson was spotted sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Then, after visible arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, the wideout was ejected by his own club, told to leave for the locker room before the game's conclusion.
What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
CBS Sports
Rams owner Stan Kroenke forced to pay staggering $571 million of NFL's St. Louis settlement, per report
It took nearly 12 months, but it appears the NFL has finally figured out who will be footing the bill for the $790 million settlement that the league made with the city of St. Louis last November. According to ESPN, the NFL's 32 owners are set to approve a resolution...
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
atozsports.com
The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals
The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
How can the Falcons replace Casey Hayward in the secondary?
The Falcons announced that veteran cornerback Casey Hayward was heading to the injured reserve after a shoulder injury sustained in Sunday’s win. Wes Durham joined Dukes & Bell to discuss where the Falcons should turn
Bengals get come from behind road win over Saints
NEW ORLEANS — The Cincinnati Bengals had to battle from behind the entire afternoon but came back to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 30-26, Sunday at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. >>Bengals lose to Ravens on a last second field goal. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw a...
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report
This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
CBS Sports
Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos
It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Gets deal with O's for 2022
Bemboom signed a one-year split contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. The deal allows Bemboom to compete for a spot as a backup catcher on the Orioles' Opening Day roster while giving him some extra money if he ends up opening the season at Triple-A Norfolk. The 32-year-old Bemboom saw action in 22 games with Baltimore in 2022, slashing .115/.207/.212 across 59 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
NFL insider notes: How Vikings went from the league's worst to best in one key metric, plus more from Week 6
When Kevin O'Connell took over the Minnesota Vikings, he knew immediately where to focus his attention. The first-year head coach saw a Vikings team that was downright dreadful at situational football. The 2021 Vikings were the worst in the league that season. By some metrics cobbled together by the staff there, they were actually the worst in modern NFL history at situational ball.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Dan Snyder sends letter to NFL owners addressing report of defiance, threats to rest of league
The NFL owners meeting this week has a different vibe to it compared to years past. Apart from conversations about NFL officiating and how the quarterback should be protected, there's also the potential issue of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. A recent story from ESPN took aim at the embattled...
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles
McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Not practicing
Andrews isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The official practice report Wednesday afternoon will reveal if Andrews is dealing with an injury or just being rested for maintenance. He eclipsed 90 percent snap share for a fourth straight game this past Sunday against the Giants, posting a 7-106-1 receiving line in the 24-20 loss.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Not ready to come off NFI list
Williams (knee), who is recovering from a torn ACL, isn't ready yet to return from the reserve/NFI list, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports. That said, head coach Dan Campbell noted Wednesday that the wideout has "turned the corner over the last month," while adding that the Lions are "pretty optimistic" that the 2022 first-round pick will play at some point this season. Williams remains without a concrete timetable for a potential NFL debut.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Remains limited on practice report
Arizona listed Benjamin (foot) as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Benjamin's reps are being capped to begin Week 7 prep after he played 87 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps while handling 18 touches (15 carries, three receptions) last week in a loss to the Seahawks. Though Benjamin is not yet in the clear for Thursday's game against the Saints, the Cardinals haven't provided an indication that his foot injury is a serious threat to his availability. Meanwhile, James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) remained non-participants at practice Tuesday and look to be trending toward missing a second straight game, setting Benjamin up for another turn as Arizona's lead back if he can overcome his own foot concern.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Forced out with injury
Gardeck (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Gardeck recorded one tackle before sustaining an ankle injury at some point during this contest, though the exact nature of this issue is still unclear. The 28-year-old almost perfectly split his 205 total snaps between defense and special teams over the first five games of the season, recording 17 tackles, one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble. With Gardeck sidelined, expect Victor Dimukeje to step in opposite outside linebacker Markus Golden.
