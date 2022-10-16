ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bush comes through in clutch to top Brady, Bucs

By Josh Rowntree
When the Steelers needed a big defensive play, they got it. And from a player that, perhaps, not many outside of the Steelers’ locker room would have anticipated.

Up 20-18 with 4:38 left, Devin Bush broke up Tom Brady’s two-point conversion pass for Chris Godwin in the end zone, preserving a Steelers lead that would hold in their win over the Bucs Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

“I knew some type of crossing route,” Bush detailed after the game. “So, just take first read, and after that it was just reread and react.”

Bush made five tackles, but that breakup was his biggest moment. Not just of the game, but of his season — and then some.

"Huge play,” outside linebacker Alex Highsmith said. “ I turned around and saw it. When we were making plays, everyone was having fun. That's what we talked about this week, playing with swag."

“Man, that was a big play,” Cam Heyward added.

It’s no secret, Bush’s time in Pittsburgh has been a serious disappointment. Drafted tenth overall in 2019, he has struggled to regain his form from an encouraging rookie season since a season-ending knee injury in 2020.

But, on this Sunday, Bush perhaps took a step forward.

“I love it, man,” fellow inside linebacker Myles Jack said. “Dev is a baller, man. He showcased that. He made a lot of big hits today, showed up in the run game, made a clutch play that I feel like will go underlooked.

Bush’s play hasn’t been the lone criticism. His attitude, effort and comments to the media have come under fire plenty, and his desire to make his career work in Pittsburgh has certainly been questioned.

After the game, however, in a Steelers locker room that seemed to be one massive exhale following a four-game losing streak, Bush seemed to come off like more of a leader than a malcontent.

"We're a bunch of fighters,” he said. “I think we've proven that. We're going to continue to do that. Whatever happens, happens. But we're going to continue to fight."

And they had to fight through some massive adversity. Pittsburgh was a 10-point underdog, without key defensive starters in TJ Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace.

“Everybody stepped up,” Bush said. “I mean, we had a lot of people down in our secondary. We had Kenny (Pickett) coming into his second game. (Pat) Freiermuth was out. So, I mean, it was a lot of people that had to step up and make plays.”

And Bush was one of them.

Jack said that the inside linebackers — he, Bush, and Robert Spillane — felt added pressure this week, as the Steelers’ only completely healthy group.

“I think it's good for us,” Bush added. “I think it's a bonus for us to ride this wave and carry on and finish out the rest of the season.”

The game itself was a wave. The Steelers nearly coughed it up, and were a couple of vintage Tom Brady plays away from a disastrous 1-5 start.

It didn’t come. And Bush, as has not been the case all too often of late, is to thank.

“I thought it was a hell of a play,” Jack said. “It was a big deal, man. It changed the game. Dev’s been doing his thing. I’m rocking with 5-5.”

