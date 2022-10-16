ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colt veteran OT Dennis Kelly comes off bench and holds Jaguars without a sack in win

By Akeem Glaspie, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- Coming off the bench and getting thrown directly into the fire that is an NFL game is nothing new for veteran Colts offensive tackle Dennis Kelly.

In an effort to fix the much maligned Colts front five, the original plan was for Kelly to rotate with rookie third-rounder Bernhard Rainmann at left tackle. After a three-and-out on Indy's second possession of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kelly, the Carmel native and former Purdue lineman, entered with 3:42 left in the first quarter. The Colts put together a 13-play scoring drive on Kelly's first series, ending with a Chase McLaughlin field goal.

After the successful drive, the decision to continue the rotation fell to offensive line coach Chris Strausser, according to coach Frank Reich. With the offensive line finally finding a rhythm, Strausser told Reich to leave the 11-year veteran in the game.

"Whenever you get a chance, you want to be helpful. You want to make an impact," Kelly said. "You want to make sure that the offense doesn't sputter because you're gonna have to change the game plan or something like that. But that's the approach I've taken my whole career. If I get an opportunity. I gotta do what I can to help the team."

The Colts entered Week 6 tied for the league lead with 21 sacks allowed. With Kelly protecting quarterback Matt Ryan's blindside, the Colts did not surrender a sack on 58 pass attempts.

"We could see Dennis has been getting better, but really felt like we wanted to make a commitment to Bernhard," Reich said. "Bernhard's doing fine, but what happened when Dennis got in there — he just looked good."

Kelly made his intentions clear early this week: He wants to play. The veteran started 16 games for Tennessee in 2020 and four games for Green Bay last season. He underwent surgery on his knee in the first few days of training camp after signing with the Colts and missed most of August. He has been healthy for the regular season

Kelly signed with his hometown Colts to be a swing tackle, but Rainmann and Matt Pryor's struggles left an opening at the crucial spot on the line. Without the benefit of training camp reps, this latest version of the Colts offensive line is developing chemistry on the fly.

"We talked all the time about working five as one," Kelly said. "I think we really took a step forward with that. Working with negating the pressures, working together in being there and helping each other. There's certain plays I'd like to have back but (left guard Quenton Nelson) had my back and vice versa. So that's when the offense line is really clicking, when you do have that five as one mentality."

Kelly solidified Ryan's blindside in pass protection and he helped create running lanes for backup Deon Jackson on the ground. On Jackson's third-quarter 3-yard rushing touchdown, Kelly sealed off edge rusher Arden Key, Nelson took out two Jaguar defenders and center Ryan Kelly moved defensive tackle Corey Peters just enough to create an open lane to the end zone. All Jackson had to do was lower his shoulder into safety Andre Cisco and fall over the goal line.

When looking to pass, the Colts offense adjusted its game plan a bit, giving Ryan more quick passes to keep the opposing pass rush away. After recording two sacks in their first meeting, Kelly said rookie edge rusher Travon Walker gave the offensive line a bit of bulletin board material when he called Matt Ryan "a sitting duck" in the pocket Thursday. Ryan isn't the most graceful outside of the pocket, but he showed the ability to dissect a defense when given time.

The offense line knows one strong performance won't erase the memories of their early-season struggles, but with Kelly at left tackle, maybe they've finally found the right group of players to protect Ryan and produce consistent offense.

"I look back on it when it was (Anthony) Castonzo, (Quenton), me, (Mark) Glowsinski and Braden (Smith) ... we played a lot of games together and obviously at (the offensive line) you have to have so much camaraderie and so much continuity that if you throw in new pieces all the time its tough," center Ryan Kelly said. "But with Pryor moving to right guard after playing left tackle and right tackle, he played a great game. And obviously Dennis coming off the bench and playing a fantastic game at left tackle. It was awesome. So it just goes to show you the preparation those guys have all week and mindset we came in with tonight."

