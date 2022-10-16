ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Panthers' Robbie Anderson ejected by his own team after arguing with coaches, sitting away from teammates

The Panthers are reportedly shopping multiple big names in the wake of coach Matt Rhule's dismissal, including starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson. After Sunday's game against the Rams, there's little doubt Carolina will be motivated to move the veteran pass catcher. Held without a catch into the fourth quarter, Anderson was spotted sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Then, after visible arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, the wideout was ejected by his own club, told to leave for the locker room before the game's conclusion.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Harrison Butker kicks incredible 62-yard field goal in Chiefs return

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got Harrison Butker back and his return has already paid off early against the Buffalo Bills. The Kansas City Chiefs knew they missed kicker Harrison Butker but it was easy to measure how much over these last several weeks after watching him miss four games with an ankle injury that has kept him out since early in Week 1 in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Fortunately, Butker returned with a heroic effort on Sunday when the Chiefs needed something to give them momentum going into halftime.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Steelers' Mitch Trubisky benched vs. Jets due to halftime confrontation with WR Diontae Johnson, per report

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched at halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, and while it was first believed he was taken out of the game for his play, there is now a report that it was due to a team conflict. Trubisky was reportedly benched over a locker room confrontation with wide receiver Diontae Johnson, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos

It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report

This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role

Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Tony Romo's Bills-Chiefs prediction tops NFL quotes of week

The "Tony Romo has supernatural predictive abilities" argument gets stronger, highlighting our NFL quotes of the week. Announcer, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and possible psychic Tony Romo, during the first quarter of Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills ended up winning the game 24-20.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles

McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football: Marquise Brown's potential season-ending injury doesn't make Robbie Anderson worth adding

Robbie Anderson's time in Carolina was numbered as soon as he got sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks Sunday following a sideline argument, and it took less than 24 hours for the Panthers to find a new home for him. The Cardinals acquired the disgruntled receiver Monday, per reports, potentially as a replacement for the recently injured Marquise Brown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy