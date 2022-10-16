Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender DiscriminationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
As temperatures fall, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning risesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson ejected by his own team after arguing with coaches, sitting away from teammates
The Panthers are reportedly shopping multiple big names in the wake of coach Matt Rhule's dismissal, including starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson. After Sunday's game against the Rams, there's little doubt Carolina will be motivated to move the veteran pass catcher. Held without a catch into the fourth quarter, Anderson was spotted sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Then, after visible arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, the wideout was ejected by his own club, told to leave for the locker room before the game's conclusion.
CBS Sports
Rams owner Stan Kroenke forced to pay staggering $571 million of NFL's St. Louis settlement, per report
It took nearly 12 months, but it appears the NFL has finally figured out who will be footing the bill for the $790 million settlement that the league made with the city of St. Louis last November. According to ESPN, the NFL's 32 owners are set to approve a resolution...
Harrison Butker kicks incredible 62-yard field goal in Chiefs return
The Kansas City Chiefs finally got Harrison Butker back and his return has already paid off early against the Buffalo Bills. The Kansas City Chiefs knew they missed kicker Harrison Butker but it was easy to measure how much over these last several weeks after watching him miss four games with an ankle injury that has kept him out since early in Week 1 in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Fortunately, Butker returned with a heroic effort on Sunday when the Chiefs needed something to give them momentum going into halftime.
NBC Sports
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky benched vs. Jets due to halftime confrontation with WR Diontae Johnson, per report
Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched at halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, and while it was first believed he was taken out of the game for his play, there is now a report that it was due to a team conflict. Trubisky was reportedly benched over a locker room confrontation with wide receiver Diontae Johnson, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger: It looked like Tom Brady 'didn't want to be out there' in loss to Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger admitted that it was weird to see Tom Brady in Pittsburgh and not be on the opposing sideline on Sunday. But that doesn't mean that the Steelers' future Hall of Fame quarterback wanted to actually face Brady. Roethlisberger said that he was perfectly content watching the Week 6...
Bills outlast Chiefs as Taron Johnson picks off Patrick Mahomes to end the game
The Buffalo Bills got their revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs as Taron Johnson's game-winning interception sealed the deal on Sunday afternoon.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 7 Running Back Rankings: D'Andre Swift carries some concerns in his return from injury
We're expecting to get Lions running back D'Andre Swift back from his shoulder injury in Week 7, and seeing as he was the No. 9 RB in PPR scoring per game, you should definitely get him back in your Fantasy Football lineup this week, right?. Probably, but it's less of...
CBS Sports
Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos
It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report
This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) head to Levi’s Stadium Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. 49ers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs are coming...
CBS Sports
Biggest strength, weakness for each NFL team: Josh Allen an ultimate weapon, why Chiefs won't reach Super Bowl
Hard to believe a third of the NFL season is completed, and yet the league remains as unpredictable as ever. The Buffalo Bills are as good as advertised while the Philadelphia Eagles are the last unbeaten team -- which was hard to fathom at the beginning of the year. The...
ESPN
Tony Romo's Bills-Chiefs prediction tops NFL quotes of week
The "Tony Romo has supernatural predictive abilities" argument gets stronger, highlighting our NFL quotes of the week. Announcer, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and possible psychic Tony Romo, during the first quarter of Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills ended up winning the game 24-20.
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles
McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
CBS Sports
Panthers trade disgruntled wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals, per report
Robbie Anderson is a Panther no more. Carolina has agreed to trade the disgruntled wide receiver to the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media. The specific terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. This trade comes less than 24 hours after Anderson was ejected by his own coaching staff...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Marquise Brown's potential season-ending injury doesn't make Robbie Anderson worth adding
Robbie Anderson's time in Carolina was numbered as soon as he got sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks Sunday following a sideline argument, and it took less than 24 hours for the Panthers to find a new home for him. The Cardinals acquired the disgruntled receiver Monday, per reports, potentially as a replacement for the recently injured Marquise Brown.
Comments / 1