What a debut! Coachella Valley Firebirds win first-ever game over Calgary Wranglers

By Matt Solinsky, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 2 days ago

What a debut for the American Hockey League's 32nd franchise.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds won their inaugural AHL game, beating the Calgary Wranglers 6-5 on Sunday in Calgary.

Kole Lind scored the Firebirds' first goal in franchise history to give Coachella Valley a 1-0 lead after the first period.

In a wild second period that featured seven goals combined between the two teams, the Firebirds outscored the Wranglers 4-3. Andrew Poturalski, Michal Kempny, Max McCormick and Jesper Froden all scored goals for the Firebirds.

Leading 5-3 entering the third period, the Firebirds got their final goal from Lind. Coachella Valley then held on for the victory as Calgary scored two late goals to pull within 6-5.

Lind also had two assists for the Firebirds. Cameron Hughes and Froden also had two assists. Goalie Joey Daccord stopped 25 shots.

Coached by Dan Bylsma, who won the by Stanley Cup championship with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, Coachella Valley outshot Calgary 32-30.

The Firebirds, who play at Calgary again at 6 p.m. Monday, are playing their first 22 games of the season away from the Coachella Valley. The franchise will make its debut in the desert on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena, which is nearing completion near Thousand Palms.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: What a debut! Coachella Valley Firebirds win first-ever game over Calgary Wranglers

ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

